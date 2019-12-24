Search

Cold caller reports spark warning from watchdogs

PUBLISHED: 15:30 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 24 December 2019

Norfolk Trading Standards has issued a warning about loft insulation cold calls. Pic: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Norfolk Trading Standards has issued a warning about loft insulation cold calls. Pic: John Stillwell/PA Wire

People in Norfolk have been warned not to be taken in by cold calls offering loft insulation.

Norfolk Trading Standards has issued the warning after reports of telephone calls.

During the calls the cold callers are attempting to gather a range of personal details including date of birth and home ownership status.

The callers are then trying to fix an appointment for a home visit.

Trading Standards advises people to be very wary of any approach made in a telephone cold call and never to give or confirm any personal details or agree to someone visiting their homes if approached in this manner.

Watchdogs say people looking to have work done on or around their property only deal with reputable companies they have researched and chosen themselves and have obtained a written quotation from.

To report scams and for advice call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.

