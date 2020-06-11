Here’s what market towns are doing to keep shoppers safe

Shaun Vincent, Leader of Broadland District Council. Picture: Simon Finlay Simon Finlay

Temporary changes to parking, extra bike racks and installation of seating are among the measures ahead of shops reopening next week.

Sam Chapman-Allen, Leader of Breckland Council. Picture: Simon Finlay Sam Chapman-Allen, Leader of Breckland Council. Picture: Simon Finlay

South Norfolk, Broadland and Breckland councils have been working closely with traders and business groups to put in measures to make people feel more confident while shopping in their towns.

The aim is to encourage footfall to return to pre-Covid levels as quickly as possible and get cash in traders’ tills and back into the local economy.

John Fuller, Leader of South Norfolk District Council. Picture: Simon Finlay John Fuller, Leader of South Norfolk District Council. Picture: Simon Finlay

Each market town has had a bespoke plan developed with measures including hand-sanitising stations and social distancing signage, extra seating and planters, extra bike racks to encourage more people to cycle, temporary changes to parking and, in some instances, temporary traffic restrictions.

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said: “Our market towns are the beating heart of our communities and it has been a challenge for everybody, especially our traders, to see them so quiet over the past few months.

Shaun Vincent, leader of Broadland District Council, said: “The Shop with Confidence initiative is a demonstration of our resolve to help every sector and as restrictions are eased further.”