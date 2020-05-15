Search

Roadworks put on hold due to coronavirus are about to start up again

PUBLISHED: 13:03 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 15 May 2020

Work on Colman Road is to restart. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Work on Colman Road is to restart. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Archant

A string of roadworks, which were put on hold because of government restrictions related to coronavirus, are to start up again.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon ParkinMartin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure. Picture: Simon Parkin

All non-urgent highways work across Norfolk was suspended in late March because of public health advice around the virus.

But now that the government has eased some of the restrictions, a number of transport shake-up schemes which had been put on ice will recommence next week, beginning with some in Norwich.

Norfolk County Council says, following a full review of site safety and the latest government guidance, workers will return to key sites.

From Monday (May 18), work will begin again in Colman Road, London Street and on pedestrian and cycling improvements at Agricultural Hall Plain and Norwich Road, Hethersett.

You may also want to watch:

Work on further sites across the county will get under way from the end of the month.

The county council says extra measures are being put in place to allow work to completed safely.

The council says it hopes by restarting the work now, it will minimise disruption to the public in the longer term.

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure at Norfolk County Council, said: “We are continually reviewing the safety of all our sites to protect both our staff and the public and we will continue to monitor this in line with all the latest government advice but this feels like a welcome step forward.

“One positive of these unprecedented times is the dramatic increase seen in walking and cycling and this is something we will seek to build on through the development of our Transforming Cities proposals and as we explore the wealth of opportunities presented by the new sustainable transport initiatives announced earlier this week.”

Bank Plain is almost complete and expected to fully reopen to all traffic from Friday, May 29, but the timescales for all other projects are being extended to ensure new working practices around social distancing can be adhered to.

The £850,000 work making changes to Norwich’s ring road in the Colman Road area was recently branded as “short-sighted” by parents at the nearby Colman Federation schools.

