Norfolk’s rubbish tips will remain open during lockdown

Norfolk County Council will be keeping its recycling centres open during the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Norfolk’s recycling centres will remain open during the second national lockdown, council bosses have announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prime minister Boris Johnson held a press conference at Downing Street on Saturday to announce that, from Thursday, England will be subject to a nationwide lockdown until December 2.

People across the country have been told they should stay at home once again, with pubs, restaurants and all non-essential retail, entertainment and leisure venues told to close.

However, at a meeting of Norfolk County Council’s cabinet on Monday morning, council leader Andrew Proctor revealed that the council’s 20 tips will remain open.

The recycling centres were closed during the first lockdown in March, but Mr Proctor said they would stay open this time around.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Household waste recycling centres will remain open, but the reuse shops will close.”

However, the four Norfolk Museums Service-run museums which had recently re-opened will now have to shut.

A council spokesman said: “It has been confirmed that museums and galleries in England will be required to close. The four Norfolk Museums which have reopened over the last few months – Norwich Castle, Gressenhall, Time and Tide, and Lynn Museum – will close from Thursday, November 5 until Wednesday, December 2.

“Norfolk Museums Service will continue to deliver high-quality digital resources for our audiences and help to support vulnerable residents and young people.”

While weddings and civil partnerships will not be permitted unless under exceptional circumstances, the council will be continuing with birth registrations, as it tries to clear a backlog built up during the first lockdown.

It has yet to be confirmed whether all of Norfolk’s libraries will be closed.