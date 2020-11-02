Search

Advanced search

Updated

Norfolk’s rubbish tips will remain open during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:09 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 02 November 2020

Norfolk County Council will be keeping its recycling centres open during the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk County Council will be keeping its recycling centres open during the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norfolk’s recycling centres will remain open during the second national lockdown, council bosses have announced.

Prime minister Boris Johnson held a press conference at Downing Street on Saturday to announce that, from Thursday, England will be subject to a nationwide lockdown until December 2.

People across the country have been told they should stay at home once again, with pubs, restaurants and all non-essential retail, entertainment and leisure venues told to close.

However, at a meeting of Norfolk County Council’s cabinet on Monday morning, council leader Andrew Proctor revealed that the council’s 20 tips will remain open.

The recycling centres were closed during the first lockdown in March, but Mr Proctor said they would stay open this time around.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Household waste recycling centres will remain open, but the reuse shops will close.”

However, the four Norfolk Museums Service-run museums which had recently re-opened will now have to shut.

A council spokesman said: “It has been confirmed that museums and galleries in England will be required to close. The four Norfolk Museums which have reopened over the last few months – Norwich Castle, Gressenhall, Time and Tide, and Lynn Museum – will close from Thursday, November 5 until Wednesday, December 2.

“Norfolk Museums Service will continue to deliver high-quality digital resources for our audiences and help to support vulnerable residents and young people.”

While weddings and civil partnerships will not be permitted unless under exceptional circumstances, the council will be continuing with birth registrations, as it tries to clear a backlog built up during the first lockdown.

It has yet to be confirmed whether all of Norfolk’s libraries will be closed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Impact of factory coronavirus outbreak takes town’s infection rate to highest in England

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Strong winds leave hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds have been affected by power cuts across Norfolk this morning. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hounds chase runners through fields as ‘people hunting’ comes to Norfolk

The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

Impact of factory coronavirus outbreak takes town’s infection rate to highest in England

Cranswick Country Foods meat processing plant in Watton where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Sam Russell/PA Wire

Strong winds leave hundreds of homes without power

Hundreds have been affected by power cuts across Norfolk this morning. Picture: UK Power Networks

Hounds chase runners through fields as ‘people hunting’ comes to Norfolk

The riders and bloodhounds are led by huntsman Charlie Ward at Blackborough End, west Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It went a bit mad’: shoppers make the most of last few days as lockdown looms

Pre-lockdown queues at Primark in Norwich, extending up Hay Hill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man, 18, who died in forklift accident is named

The Magpas air ambulance, which was called to help Zachariah Richardson Pic: Rob Holding.

More coronavirus cases at Norfolk high school

Springwood High School headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich Theatre Royal ‘absolutely committed’ to putting on Christmas shows

Chief Executive of the Theatre Royal Stephen Crocker. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

East Anglian designer launches luxury face masks at pop-up

Designer Bella Singleton currently has a pop-up shop at John Lewis Norwich. Picture: Bella Singleton