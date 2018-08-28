Norfolk railway routes to be transformed into wildlife friendly ‘greenways’

The three planned greenways would follow former railway lines, running from Aylsham to Stalham; King’s Lynn to Fakenham; and King’s Lynn to Hunstanton.

And from Tuesday, January 15, potential users will have the chance to shape the plans, which are intended to create wildlife friendly paths for walkers, cyclists, and horse riders, as well as boosting local biodiversity.

The new Norfolk County Council (NCC) greenways would join a number already in use across the country.

At a series of events and via an online questionnaire, the public can give their views on proposed routes, designs and locations; how they see themselves using the paths in the future; and how conservation, history and school groups can contribute.

For more information, visit: www.norfolk.gov.uk/greenways