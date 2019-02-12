Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

How public toilets have become an inconvenience

PUBLISHED: 17:55 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 13 February 2019

More than 650 public toilets across the UK have closed by local authorities since 2010 . Picture: Getty

More than 650 public toilets across the UK have closed by local authorities since 2010 . Picture: Getty

CaronB

It is almost 170 years since the first public toilet was opened in the UK. Yet in many parts it has become harder to spend a penny because of the closure of council-run toilets.

The Tombland public toilets were closed by Norwich City Council in 2012 due to maintenance costs. Picture: Ian GallagherThe Tombland public toilets were closed by Norwich City Council in 2012 due to maintenance costs. Picture: Ian Gallagher

Where for older people, young families with children or travellers coming to Norfolk on their summer holidays, the lack of facilities is am increasing public inconvenience.

Cash-strapped councils have increasingly looked to make savings by closing facilities. More than 650 public toilets across the UK have stopped being maintained by local authorities since 2010 and 37 major councils no longer run any at all.

Between 2011 and 2018 six public toilets were closed in Great Yarmouth, six were no longer being maintained in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and there were two fewer places to stop for a toilet break in South Norfolk.

Where do you go when you’re caught short while shopping? Norfolk town has the answer

There was no reduction in the numbers in Broadland, Breckland or Norwich over that period, though in the city the once plentiful places have dwindled significantly.

The public toilets on Beach Road near Wells Quay. Picture: Matthew Usher.The public toilets on Beach Road near Wells Quay. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Public toilets in Tombland and the St Saviours Street closed in the early 2000s . Other former public toilets which are no more include ones at the bottom of Grapes Hill, which became notorious for activities other than the purpose the block was built for, and ones outside St Andrew’s Hall.

Those remaining in the city centre include Norwich Market, the St Andrews and Rose multi-storey car parks, and Rose Lane night time toilets with limited opening times.

Norwich City Council also advises people caught short to use the toilets in the Chapelfield and Castle Mall shopping centres.

Local authorities are not legally required to provide toilets, so looking to make savings they have sought to make alternative arrangements including schemes to open up private toilets in shop, pubs and restaurants to public use.

Upkeep of the public toilets at the Mere Mouth are beign taken over by Diss Town Council. Picture: Marc BettsUpkeep of the public toilets at the Mere Mouth are beign taken over by Diss Town Council. Picture: Marc Betts

Petition to retain Long Stratton public toilets that could become shops

In North Norfolk the Melbourne toilets closed in Cromer but the council bucked the national trend by investing an additional £600,000 into its public loos. Work is currently underway to refurbish the public toilets at Bacton while they have won national recognition with Happisburgh, Sheringham and Cromer picking up ‘Loo of the Year’ awards.

South Norfolk Council has worked with town and parish councils to take over local responsibility for the management of all of their five public toilets, except in Long Stratton.

Some relief also came in the October budget when the chancellor announced owners will no longer pay business rates on public toilets.

Raymond Martin, director of the British Toilet Association, which had campaigned for the move for nearly 10 years, said: “We were delighted to hear the budget as it brought with it an opportunity for providers and suppliers. We know that councils are under immense pressure with their budgets and despite having no legal obligation to maintain these public facilities, they have continued to try to reverse the rate of decline.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Man charged with murder over death of Norfolk teenager

Terrington St Clement, where Maisie Newell died in 2014. Dean Smith has been charged with her murder Picture: Chris Bishop

Police negotiators called to man threatening people with metal poles

Police were called to a man making threats in Attleborough. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists