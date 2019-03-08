"Please take care" - Police in fresh safety warning after ninth death on Norfolk's roads in past month

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened.

"Please, please, please be careful on our roads and drive to arrive."

That's the message from Norfolk traffic police after the ninth person died on the county's roads in little over a month.

At around 3.20am on Sunday, a silver Mazda driven by a man in his 20s collided with a Range Rover on the A1065 near South Raynham as it travelled in the opposite direction. The Mazda driver died at the scene.

It comes after an August in which eight separate people lost their lives in incidents on the roads, and was the 17th fatal crash since the beginning of April.

The latest crash prompted police to issue fresh safety pleas as we head into the darker, wetter conditions of autumn and winter.

Sgt Alex Bucher said: "Our message is a simple one - please, please, please take care."

Mr Bucher reminded motorists of the police's 'fatal four' driving offences; speeding, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt and driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

He added: "All of these four things mean you are more likely to be involved in collisions, particularly driving under the influence and using mobile phones as they slow your reaction time.

"But it is equally important to take utmost care when abiding by these too."

While August saw almost as many fatalities as the four months prior combined, Mr Bucher said each incident had different circumstances, making it difficult to look for trends.

He added: "I think there are a combination of things that can lead to certain times of the year being worse than others.

"I think people are generally more likely to be out and about in the summer months and perhaps may be more care free in the warm weather.

"I've been doing this job since 2007 and this August was certainly a particularly bad month."

Anybody with information regarding the A1065 collision should contact Sgt Peter Howlett at the serious collision investigation team on 101 or email peter.howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.

Meanwhile, a driver escaped without injury after a Fiat Punto skidded off the B1108 near the former RAF Bodney on Sunday morning.

Police attended the scene, however the road did not require a closure and traffic was not blocked.