Thousands of Norfolk people sign petition to revoke Article 50 and stop Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement about Brexit in Downing Street, London. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Thousands of people in Norfolk and Waveney have signed a petition urging the prime minister to revoke Article 50.

The petition, which argues that Article 50 should be revoked and the country should stay in the European Union, had attracted 895,000 signatures from all over the country by 1pm on Thursday afternoon.

Parliament will consider debating any petition which reaches 100,000 or more signatures.

As of Thursday afternoon, just over 8,800 people living in Norfolk and Waveney had added their signatures to the list.

It worked out as 613 in north west Norfolk, 731 in south west Norfolk, 1,045 in Broadland, 834 in north Norfolk, 440 in Great Yarmouth, 715 in Waveney, 1,533 in south Norfolk, 2,593 in Norwich south and 1,136 in Norwich north.

In Norwich south the number of people who had signed equated to 2.58pc of the total number of constituents, while in south Norfolk it was 1.5pc, 1.09pc in Broadland and 1.48pc in Norwich north.

In the other districts it was less than 1pc.

On the petition, which was created by Margaret Ann Georgiadou, it says: “The government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is ‘the will of the people’. We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now, for remaining in the EU. A People’s Vote may not happen - so vote now.”

With all petitions having six months to run, its deadline is August 20 this year.

Earlier on Thursday the petition web page failed to load for many users.

The petitions committee said on Twitter: “The rate of signing is the highest the site has ever had to deal with and we have had to make some changes to ensure the site remains stable and open for signatures and new petitions.”

They said between 80,000 and 100,000 people had been simultaneously viewing the petition, with roughly 2,000 signatures being made every minute.