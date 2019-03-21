Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Thousands of Norfolk people sign petition to revoke Article 50 and stop Brexit

21 March, 2019 - 14:30
Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement about Brexit in Downing Street, London. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement about Brexit in Downing Street, London. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Thousands of people in Norfolk and Waveney have signed a petition urging the prime minister to revoke Article 50.

The petition, which argues that Article 50 should be revoked and the country should stay in the European Union, had attracted 895,000 signatures from all over the country by 1pm on Thursday afternoon.

Parliament will consider debating any petition which reaches 100,000 or more signatures.

As of Thursday afternoon, just over 8,800 people living in Norfolk and Waveney had added their signatures to the list.

It worked out as 613 in north west Norfolk, 731 in south west Norfolk, 1,045 in Broadland, 834 in north Norfolk, 440 in Great Yarmouth, 715 in Waveney, 1,533 in south Norfolk, 2,593 in Norwich south and 1,136 in Norwich north.

In Norwich south the number of people who had signed equated to 2.58pc of the total number of constituents, while in south Norfolk it was 1.5pc, 1.09pc in Broadland and 1.48pc in Norwich north.

In the other districts it was less than 1pc.

MORE: ‘Disingenuous’ and ‘an outrage’ - Norfolk MPs react to Theresa May’s Brexit statement

On the petition, which was created by Margaret Ann Georgiadou, it says: “The government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is ‘the will of the people’. We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now, for remaining in the EU. A People’s Vote may not happen - so vote now.”

With all petitions having six months to run, its deadline is August 20 this year.

Earlier on Thursday the petition web page failed to load for many users.

The petitions committee said on Twitter: “The rate of signing is the highest the site has ever had to deal with and we have had to make some changes to ensure the site remains stable and open for signatures and new petitions.”

They said between 80,000 and 100,000 people had been simultaneously viewing the petition, with roughly 2,000 signatures being made every minute.

Most Read

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Police block off part of housing estate following incident

Multiple police cars, including the dog unit, could be seen on Verbena Road, Cringleford, at about 10pm on Wednesday. Photo: Luke Powell

Wanted man arrested over serious sexual assault after triggering police camera alert

A man was arrested by Breckland police. Photo: Breckland police

Changes coming at Norfolk County Council - and here’s how they could affect you

Norfolk county boundary sign. Picture: Bill Darnell

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Huge question mark over Anglia Square revamp after government decides to intervene

Plans for the 20-storey tower in Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries touted with Greek international

Olympiacos winger Giorgos Masouras has been linked with a summer transfer move to Norwich City Picture: PA

The Bucket List loaded fries gets permanent Norwich home

Chicken nuggets and bacon Picture: The Bucket List

Police officer who ‘repeatedly punched’ shoplifter faces no action

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists