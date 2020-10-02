Parents’ anger over lack of crossing guard on 40mph road at school

Scarning Primary School. Photo: Ian Burt Archant © 2009

Parents of children at a primary school in mid Norfolk are urging the council to replace its much-loved lollipop man on a 40mph road.

Scarning Primary School were sent an email stating a retiring lollipop man would not be replaced immediately as Norfolk County Council need to assess if a crossing patrol is "still deemed necessary". Picture: Google Maps

Scarning Primary School bid farewell to its much-loved lollipop man on Wednesday, September 30, after he helped parents and children alike cross Dereham Road for seven years.

But parents were sent an email saying the retiring lollipop man would not be replaced immediately as the county’s fire service needs to assess if a crossing patrol is “still deemed necessary”.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, which oversees school crossing patrols, said it was carrying out a road safety assessment.

But it has been deemed “utterly unacceptable” and “concerning” by parents who use the crossing everyday.

Kelly Johns, who has children at the school, said: “With nearly 480 children at the school and 30 plus at the pre-school with many walking, isn’t it a necessity that we should be helped to cross a busy road?

“It took us over five minutes to cross the road this morning, as many cars are unwilling to stop to allow pedestrians to cross, and with a young child and baby I felt very vulnerable trying to cross the road.”

Another parent, Christabel Kiy, said: “I am extremely concerned to learn that no replacement has been organised for the Scarning school crossing patrol.

“While I appreciate councils are needing to find ways to raise revenue, cutting back on vital crossing patrols for primary aged children, often walking alone, is not the answer.

“It is utterly unacceptable to be reactive in this matter, waiting until after a child has been hit.

“This needs sorting as a matter of urgency, not dragging heels.”

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We will be carrying out a road safety assessment for Scarning following the recent retirement of the former crossing patrol person.

“These assessments are required when deciding whether to maintain a crossing patrol in a particular location and follow national guidelines. The results of this work will determine whether the crossing patrol will continue.”