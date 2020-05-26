Search

Advanced search

Survey shows more than 80pc of parents will not send children back to school

PUBLISHED: 15:20 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 26 May 2020

Steffan Aquarone, Liberal Democrat group leader at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Alex Broadway

Steffan Aquarone, Liberal Democrat group leader at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Alex Broadway

Alex Broadway © 2019 - alex@alexbroadway.co.uk - 07905628187

More than 80pc of parents who took part in a survey over schools reopening said they would not be sending their children back next week.

The survey, of more than 70 parents, was carried out by the opposition Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council ahead of the planned return to school of some pupils from next Monday.

The government wants schools to take in children from reception, year one and year six from June 1, with the aim for all primary school pupils to go back for a month of teaching before the summer break.

But a survey of close to 1,000 parents, teachers, pupils and others by this newspaper revealed 61pc felt the start of the new school academic year would be the safest time for children to return.

That survey found that 79pc believed youngsters should not return to the classroom in June - a figure closely mirrored in the Lib Dem’s survey.

You may also want to watch:

In that survey, 82pc said they would not send their children back for June 1.

Just over 40pc said one way systems for pick up and collection would make them feel more confident, but less than one in five said they would be confident with classrooms set out with two metres between pupils.

Steffan Aquarone, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said: “Our survey backs up the findings of the EDP survey in that it found a high level of concern from parents or guardians about the safety of their children with only 18% happy to send their children back to school on June 1.

“We want to help to get all children back to school as soon as it’s safe to do so with their parents or guardians feeling confident about it.

“We did find that hand washing and one-way systems for drop off and collection were the most reassuring measures for parents and we will be supporting the work being done by county council officers to help staff in both local authority and academy schools in getting all necessary measures in place.

“It is very regrettable the government has sought to force this decision without it being properly thought thorough.”

The county council has said it is working with schools on risk assessments but recognised it would be “demanding” for schools to open to more children, with head teachers best placed to decide when to reopen.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

City centre flats ‘not habitable’ after fire rips through building

The fire seen from behind Fishergate. Picture: Lisa Vincent

Revealed: The latest coronavirus death rate in your area

Norwich has the third-lowest death rate in the UK when coronavirus-related deaths are ranked by local authority. Picture: Brittany Woodman

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

‘Stay away’ warning as part of cliffs collapse

Visitors have been warned to be carefful following a cliff fall in Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Ann Summers store set to close

The Ann Summers store in Vancouver Quarter, Kings Lynn, is set to close. Picture: PA Images/Nick Ansell

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Stranded island visitors ignored warning and waded across

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Getting plans for Norfolk homes through quicker can boost economy, says council leader

South Norfolk Council intends to speed up planning decisions to get more construction done. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24