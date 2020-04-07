Video

‘Anyone can get this virus’ - Norfolk MPs’ messages of support to Boris Johnson

Norfolks MPs have praised Boris Johnsons dynamism and resolve as they shared messages of support following his admission into intensive care. Photo: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Norfolk’s MPs have praised Boris Johnson’s “dynamism and resolve” as they shared messages of support following his admission into intensive care.

The prime minister was admitted to a critical care unit (ICU) at St Thomas’ Hospital in London yesterday afternoon (Monday, April 6) after being hospitalised with the coronavirus on Sunday.

A No 10 spokesman confirmed the move after 8pm last night and said Mr Johnson was suffering “persistent symptoms”.

The foreign secretary - and first minister - Dominic Raab will deputise for the prime minister when needed during his absence.

The county’s MPs have shared their well-wishes for the prime minister’s recovery, and urged the country to “do everything we can to minimise the infection rate”.

Broadland MP, Jerome Mayhew, said: “Like everyone in the country, my thoughts and prayers are with Boris Johnson, his family, and the families of everyone who is in intensive care with Covid-19. It brings it home to all of us how important it is to do everything we can to minimise the infection rate.”

Mr Mayhew added: “It’s his dynamism and resolve - those are the things you think of when you think of Boris. He’s got great drive and energy to get things done.”

The Conservative MP added: “The great thing about politics in Britain is it’s not a one man band.

“Senior cabinet ministers have slotted into place. We’ve got a great civil service and we know exactly what to do, whether Boris Johnson is able to do his job or not, while we all look forward to his speedy recovery.”

MPs also said there thoughts were with Mr Johnson’s fiance, Carrie Symonds, who is seven months pregnant and has been suffering symptoms of the virus.

Liz Truss, Conservative MP for South West Norfolk, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are for Boris, Carrie and his family during this extremely worrying time. I sincerely hope for a swift recovery for him.”

Ms Truss, secretary of state for international trade, added: “The government is strong and united in fighting Covid-19. Dominic Raab is leading the charge very effectively and I am working closely with him during these very challenging times.

“This disease does not discriminate, it shows no fear or favour, and the whole country must be alert to its potentially devastating impact.”

While James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, said: “My thoughts are with Boris and Carrie and his family - it’s an incredibly worrying time.

“I worked with him in No 10 as one of his advisers so I’ve seen first hand the spirit and determination he has. He’ll bring that to fight this virus.”

He added: “We owe a great debt to everyone working in the NHS and care homes at this time.

“We’re heading for the worst time of it and they’re going to need our support - it does make a difference.”

Labour MP Clive Lewis said: “My thoughts are with all those who are sick - including the prime minister - with Covid-19.

“It shows this is a virus that doesn’t respect position or status. It’s a big leveller and it can affect any one of us.”

The Norwich South MP added: “I think a lot of people are really shocked that at a moment of national crisis the prime minister has been struck down. It’s really destabilising and everyone is hoping for a speedy recovery.”

And Norwich North MP Chloe Smith added: “Lots of people in Norwich will be sending their best wishes - it’s dreadful news for anyone to be in intensive care but doubly worrying when our leaders fall ill. It does show that anyone can get this virus.”

The Conservative MP added: “He has shown his usual good humour in his leadership even while dicing with the disease.”

Duncan Baker, North Norfolk MP, said: “He has that rare quality - he has the X-Factor. He has real energy and charisma. In a time when our politicians are so terrified of saying what they really think because of public pressure, he’s someone that’s always bucked the trend.”

The Conservative MP added: “It makes you realise how terrible this virus really is - our thoughts are with the prime minister.”

Mr Baker said his eight-year-old daughter Isabelle, had drawn Mr Johnson a get well soon card and added: “Behind the scenes all MPs have been asked if they’d like to send well wishes to our leader. We hope it will give him a real boost.”

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon said: “It came as a great shock to us all - he’s an extraordinary figure.

“I was praying for Boris last night and I’m sure many people were. It’s obviously a great concern.

“I’m sure he will be back soon - we are all very much thinking of him and his family.”

The Conservative MP added that Mr Raab was a “deeply experienced” politician.