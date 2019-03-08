Norfolk MPs receive hundreds of letters and emails about Brexit every day

Anti Brexit supporters on College Green, Westminster, London on the day of a debate on extending Article 50 Brexit negotiations at the House of Commons. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Norfolk MPs are receiving hundreds of letters and emails a day over Brexit, it can be revealed.

Theresa May is expected to return to the Commons next week for another vote on her twice-defeated Brexit deal.

If her deal is passed by next Wednesday, the prime minister will go to Brussels the following day to request a short Brexit delay to a date no later than June 30 to give herself time to pass legislative changes necessary for a smooth and orderly Brexit.

But if the Commons has not passed a resolution approving the negotiated Withdrawal Agreement by March 20, then the motion said it is “highly likely” the European Council would require a “clear purpose for any extension” and to determine its length.

The motion adds that any extension beyond June 30 would “require the United Kingdom to hold European Parliament elections in May 2019”.

Meanwhile, one Norfolk MP’s aide said the amount of correspondence about Brexit usually ramped up before a big vote. They said: “It ebbs and flows with what’s in the news, we get some postcards, we get some emails. We’re talking 400 or 500 might arrive over the courses of a few days.”

To put it into context they said the second biggest issue their MP was contacted about was changes to women’s state pensions, but even then that would only attract around 50 to 100 people getting in touch when the issue was in the news.

“A lot of the stuff is not from constituents,” they added.

Another MP’s aide said they had a “dedicated mailbag” for letters on Brexit. And another added how it was taking up a “significant amount” of staff time.

To secure an extension to Article 50, Mrs May would need the support of the 27 other EU states. They are likely to agree to an extension as long as there was a prospect of a deal being reached - or a referendum or general election which could change the political landscape at Westminster.

If a longer extension was sought, that would mean taking part in the elections, something likely to fuel Eurosceptic anger, and potentially see Nigel Farage standing for the new Brexit Party, which he founded with Norfolk-based Catherine Blaiklock.