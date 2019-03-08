Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norfolk MPs receive hundreds of letters and emails about Brexit every day

PUBLISHED: 18:40 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:40 17 March 2019

Anti Brexit supporters on College Green, Westminster, London on the day of a debate on extending Article 50 Brexit negotiations at the House of Commons. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Anti Brexit supporters on College Green, Westminster, London on the day of a debate on extending Article 50 Brexit negotiations at the House of Commons. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Norfolk MPs are receiving hundreds of letters and emails a day over Brexit, it can be revealed.

Theresa May is expected to return to the Commons next week for another vote on her twice-defeated Brexit deal.

If her deal is passed by next Wednesday, the prime minister will go to Brussels the following day to request a short Brexit delay to a date no later than June 30 to give herself time to pass legislative changes necessary for a smooth and orderly Brexit.

But if the Commons has not passed a resolution approving the negotiated Withdrawal Agreement by March 20, then the motion said it is “highly likely” the European Council would require a “clear purpose for any extension” and to determine its length.

The motion adds that any extension beyond June 30 would “require the United Kingdom to hold European Parliament elections in May 2019”.

Meanwhile, one Norfolk MP’s aide said the amount of correspondence about Brexit usually ramped up before a big vote. They said: “It ebbs and flows with what’s in the news, we get some postcards, we get some emails. We’re talking 400 or 500 might arrive over the courses of a few days.”

To put it into context they said the second biggest issue their MP was contacted about was changes to women’s state pensions, but even then that would only attract around 50 to 100 people getting in touch when the issue was in the news.

“A lot of the stuff is not from constituents,” they added.

Another MP’s aide said they had a “dedicated mailbag” for letters on Brexit. And another added how it was taking up a “significant amount” of staff time.

To secure an extension to Article 50, Mrs May would need the support of the 27 other EU states. They are likely to agree to an extension as long as there was a prospect of a deal being reached - or a referendum or general election which could change the political landscape at Westminster.

If a longer extension was sought, that would mean taking part in the elections, something likely to fuel Eurosceptic anger, and potentially see Nigel Farage standing for the new Brexit Party, which he founded with Norfolk-based Catherine Blaiklock.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Large tree falls in Norwich city centre

A fallen tree on the corner of London Street and Bedford Street, Norwich. Cosy Club general manager Pete Harvey cutting off branches. Photo: Pete Harvey

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested after serious assault at Wymondham home

Police at the scene of the incident in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Rumours circulated on social media that there was a man with a gun. Picture: Contributed by Jason Silom

James Maddison takes off shirt to reveal tribute to Norwich’s tragic Sophie Taylor after scoring for Leicester City

Leicester City's James Maddison celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game and reveals a t-shirt that reads 'RIP Sophie I Love You' before being booked by match referee Michael Oliver (left) for removing his shirt during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Murder probe launched after man, 67, stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Serious’ accident involving cyclist closes busy Norwich road

Accident at Fifers Lane, near Ives Road roundabout, in Norwich. Picture: Copyright CPC

David Hannant: Emi Buendia is mending my broken heart over Wes Hoolahan

There's a whole lot of love for Emi Buendia. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Women’s charity celebrates World Record success

Norfolk MPs receive hundreds of letters and emails about Brexit every day

Anti Brexit supporters on College Green, Westminster, London on the day of a debate on extending Article 50 Brexit negotiations at the House of Commons. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists