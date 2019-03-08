Video

'I'm thinking of voting for my cat' - Norfolk MPs react to Theresa May's resignation

Keith Simpson MP. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

Norfolk MP Keith Simpson joked he was "thinking of voting for his cat" as Theresa May's resignation signalled the start of a crowded leadership race within the Conservatives.

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Keith Simpson, Conservative MP for Broadland, said: "There was an inevitability about this growing within the last few weeks, I'm very sorry in many respects to see her go. We were both elected together in 1997."

But Mr Simpson said although there will be a new leader and prime minister, it would not change the divisions over Brexit or the challenge faced to pass a Brexit deal.

He said: "I've been through so many of these [leadership races], this one is going to be in the full glare of social media."

On those who had already announced their intention to run Mr Simpson joked: "I'm thinking of voting for my cat."

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday May 24, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday May 24, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

But he said he had not made his mind up on who to back, and that MPs would have a challenge of narrowing down the candidates to just two to put to members.

He said: "I think there are going to be a number of people who are displaying themselves because they want to be a member of a future cabinet, I'm sure they will be thinking what a challenge they are going to have to face. And they will need to have a vision for the future, and to rebuild the reputation of the Conservative Party. The candidates are going to come in for a lot of questions.

"I hope when they are shaving or doing their make up first thing in the morning they will think 'am I capable of this?'"

Mr Simpson said Mrs May was leaving behind two failures.

Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Prime Minister Theresa May making a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

"The first that she called an election for which she wanted a bigger majority," he said. "And she said she was determined to see through delivering on Brexit, and she has not been able to do that."

But he said: "On the plus side, I think she drove forward in lots of areas, on the social side, on women's rights, on the whole keeping the economy steady, and shes shown great courage and determination."

He also hit out at some Conservative colleagues who treatment of Mrs May he called "despicable".

Prime Minister Theresa May's tears send an important message which we miss at our peril, says Liz Nice PHOTO: Yui Mok/PA Wire Prime Minister Theresa May's tears send an important message which we miss at our peril, says Liz Nice PHOTO: Yui Mok/PA Wire

"And I get the feeling that's what a lot of the public think too," he said.

George Freeman, Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk, tweeted that Mrs May had been "principled, proud, passionate, poignant".

He said: "The PM leaves @10DowningSteet as she arrived, with a message of huge personal commitment to public service, duty to her office and country. A privilege to serve as chair of her policy board when she arrived in 2016. She did all she could."

While Liz Truss, Tory MP for South West Norfolk who has been tipped as wanting the top job, added: "Very dignified statement from the Prime Minister. She has put her all into the job and has shown huge resilience at this difficult time."

Conservative MP George Freeman. Photo: Nick Butcher Conservative MP George Freeman. Photo: Nick Butcher

Sir Henry Bellingham, MP for North West Norfolk, said a new leader must command respect in Europe and appeal to the youth.

He said: "Delivering Brexit was always going to be a difficult task, but the prime minister tackled it with dignity and honour from the onset. Indeed, over the last three years she has shown great courage and determination and did all she could to bring Brexit to a sensible resolution.

"No one could have worked harder or shown greater commitment to public duty than the prime minister. Throughout her time in public office the prime minister has always acted with dignity and honour in pursuit of what she believes to be in the national interest.

"I greatly respect the prime minister's decision and I think she can take great pride in her many achievements, not only as prime minister but also as this country's longest serving home secretary. What the party must now do is run a very orderly and professional leadership election, so we have a new Conservative prime minister in place by the summer.

Liz Truss. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau Liz Truss. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

"Looking to the future I will personally be looking to someone who can help deliver Brexit by virtue of commanding respect in Europe, and also someone who can unite our party. It is vital this person has a really credible and strong post-Brexit narrative that will appeal to the younger generation."

"I also want someone who will inspire confidence across the country. Although Brexit is a massive challenge I personally take the view we are not that far off securing an agreement - this is why it is essential the new leader is someone who can instantly command respect and trust not just in Brussels but around Europe as a whole. I also take the view that we certainly need to jump a generation."