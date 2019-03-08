Norfolk MPs react as prime minister suffers devastating second blow to Brexit deal

Prime Minister Theresa May speaking in the House of Commons, London, after the Governments Brexit deal was rejected by 391 votes to 242. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

The prime minister has been dramatically defeated on her Brexit deal in the House of Commons for a second time.

MPs voted on Tuesday night on whether they accepted Theresa May’s EU withdrawal agreement, after an 11th hour trip to Strasbourg secured new agreements with Jean-Claude Juncker.

But MPs voted by 391 to 242 against the deal, despite the Prime Minister’s assurance the UK cannot be trapped in the controversial backstop arrangement indefinitely.

Although the 149 margin was reduced from the record 230-vote defeat of the first meaningful vote in January, Mrs May was left far adrift from a majority with just 17 days to go to the scheduled date of Brexit on March 29.

European Commission president Mr Juncker had already warned that if MPs turned down the package agreed in Strasbourg on Monday, there would be “no third chance” to renegotiate.

In line with a promise set out by Mrs May last month, MPs are now due to vote on Wednesday on whether they are willing for the UK to leave the EU without a deal on March 29. Tory MPs have been granted a free vote.

If they reject no-deal as most Westminster observers expect, a third vote will follow - probably on Thursday - on authorising Mrs May to request an extension of the two-year Article 50 negotiation process.

An extension requires the unanimous agreement of all 27 remaining member states, and Mr Juncker has warned that it cannot stretch beyond May 23 unless the UK takes part in the European Parliament elections starting on that date.

Richard Bacon, Conservative MP for South Norfolk, voted against the government.

He said: “I voted against the government because I cannot risk handing over permanently to people overseas - whom we cannot elect and cannot get rid of - the power to make our laws.

”This would be a denial of everything I believe about our parliament and in my view would be to hand over powers which are not mine to give away.”

Keith Simpson, Tory Broadland MP, said he wasn’t surprised and thought even if a large contingent of the hardline Brexieteer ERG had come onside it would have been “nip and tuck”. But he said he now felt “we are getting closer to the possibility there will be no Brexit”.

He said: “I think that is a slap in the face of the referendum.”

Mr Simpson voted for the government’s deal but said he was “totally against leaving without a deal”.

But he said he was not sure yet whether he would vote to seek to extend article 50.

“It’s been a rollercoaster 24 hours,” he said.

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, said Mrs May’s deal was “dead in the water”.

He said: “There is no appetite at the moment for anything on the table. The only way we’re going to be able to get out of this bind is putting Theresa May’s deal to the public.”

• More to follow.