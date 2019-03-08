Breaking

Norfolk's MPs back Christmas general election

Prime minister Boris Johnson has won a vote to spark a general election - Norfolk will go to the polls on December 12 PA Wire/PA Images

Here we go - again.

After weeks of acrimony in the House of Commons, Britain's members of parliament have finally backed a general election which will take place on Thursday, December 12.

It is believed all of Norfolk and Waveney's MPs voted to back the poll.

Fears about a winter election and whether students would miss out on a vote because they had returned home for Christmas were put to one side as members from across the House came together to back the bill with only 20 votes against.

The bill needs to get the final seal of approval from the Lords but few expect them to try to scupper its progress. Parliament will now dissolve next week before official campaigning begins.

The vote came after a day of high drama in Westminster with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - who had previously blocked a general election - announcing his party were ready to return to the ballot box.

Labour's Norwich South MP Clive Lewis, who was initially "torn" over whether now was the right time for an election, echoed his leader's enthusiasm saying: "Let's do it."

North West Norfolk Tory MP Sir Henry Bellingham said: "With this parliament in a position of complete stalemate, the only way forward is for the public to elect a new one. Of course, having an election and running campaigns just before Christmas is far from ideal but the alternative was the continuation of a zombie parliament.

"Also, the public now have a clear choice between Boris Johnson and getting Brexit delivered and thus lifting all the uncertainty, or the inevitable chaos of a Jeremy Corbyn minority government which would in all probability be propped up by the SNP."

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said: "This general election will decide the future of our country for generations. It is our best chance to elect a Government to stop Brexit.

"The Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain and will be standing on a manifesto to stop Brexit by revoking Article 50."

For two Norfolk MPs the vote means the end to long careers in parliament. Both North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb and Broadland's Keith Simpson have announced they will not seek re-election.