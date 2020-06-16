‘He makes a powerful case’ - MP backs Marcus Rashford free school meals campaign

A voucher scheme for thousands of Norfolk children eligible for free school means parents get money for food from supermarkets. Picture: Getty Images Archant

A Norfolk MP has said footballer Marcus Rashford “makes a powerful case” as he again urged the government to reconsider its decision not to extend the current food voucher scheme.

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford who is urging the Government to reconsider its decision not to extend the current food voucher scheme. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford who is urging the Government to reconsider its decision not to extend the current food voucher scheme. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

The Manchester United forward is continuing his campaign to allow vulnerable children who have been getting free meals during the coronavirus lockdown to carry on receiving them over the summer holidays.

Mr Rashford, who has raised £20 million to boost food distribution with the charity FareShare, has said he used food banks and received free meals during his underprivileged childhood in Manchester.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

The 22-year-old penned an open letter this week asking the Government to reverse its decision to cease the scheme - for which nearly 1.3 million children are eligible - outside of school term time.

The voucher scheme provides £15 worth of vouchers a week for each eligible child, which can be redeemed in a range of supermarkets.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman described the footballer as “an inspirational young Brit” and urged the prime minister to back his camapign.

In a tweet he said: “Just seen and read his letter to MPs. He makes a very powerful case.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders. Picture: Archant Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders. Picture: Archant

“The Covid crisis demands special interventions. Adequate nutrition should be a fundamental basic for every child in our country.”

In a second tweet he wrote: “This is an unprecedented crisis. The PM and chancellor have been right to take unprecedented steps to help shield the most vulnerable.

Free school meal vouchers and gift cards can be used by families at a range of supermarkets. Picture: Sonya Duncan/PA Images Free school meal vouchers and gift cards can be used by families at a range of supermarkets. Picture: Sonya Duncan/PA Images

“Free School Meals are a lifeline for many very low income families. Let’s do the right thing: extend FSM through summer.”

While a Department for Education spokesman has said the national voucher scheme “will not run during the summer holidays”, Boris Johnson’s official spokesman says the Prime Minister will respond to Rashford’s letter “as soon as he can”.

Mr Rashford followed up his letter with a column in The Times on Tuesday, addressing the meal voucher issue and the broader subject of childhood poverty.

“I don’t claim to have the education of an MP in parliament, but I do have a social education,” he wrote.

“I am clued up on the difference a U-turn decision would make on the 1.3 million vulnerable children across the UK who are registered for free school meals because 10 years ago I was one of them.”

Pressure is mounting on the government to look again at the issue with prominent figures including Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and teaching leaders amongst those joining in the calls.

Geoff Barton, a former Bury St Edmunds headteacher and general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “If the Government is genuinely committed to social equity, it must extend the provision of free school meals to continue during the summer holidays.”

Meanwhile, the Labour Party say they will today use an opposition day debate in Parliament to call on the Government to continue to directly fund the provision of free school meals over the holidays.

Earlier in the coronavirus crisis, the Department for Education (DfE) extended financial support to children eligible for free school meals to cover the Easter holidays.

Originally the scheme, which allows families to claim shopping vouchers of £15 a week per child, only covered term-time meals.

However the scheme run by French company Edenred was plagued with problems as schools struggled to access the system and families were left without vouchers for weeks.