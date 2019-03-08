Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss set to stand in South West Norfolk seat for Conservatives

orfolk MP and cabinet minister has been formally chosen by her party to fight for her seat in an upcoming general election. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A Norfolk MP and cabinet minister has been formally chosen by her party to fight for her seat in an upcoming general election.

Delighted to have been readopted as the Conservative candidate for South West Norfolk. Now let's get on with the election! — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 25, 2019

International trade secretary and South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss said she was "delighted" to have been readopted as the Conservative candidate in her constituency.

The MP, who is also minister for women and equalities, said on Twitter this evening (Wednesday, September 25): "Delighted to have been readopted as the Conservative candidate for South West Norfolk."

She added: "Now let's get on with the election!"

A spokesperson for the South West Norfolk Conservatives also tweeted: "Tonight our Executive Council readopted Liz Truss as the Conservatives parliamentary candidate for the forthcoming general election."

Tonight our Executive Council readopted @trussliz as the @Conservatives parliamentary candidate for the forthcoming General Election https://t.co/SIsCaHRpkn — SWNCA (@SWNCA) September 25, 2019

Ms Truss is set to stand against Thetford business owner and former journalist, Ruth Jolley, for the Brexit Party, in the seat.

