Nearly £130,000 still in the pot for improving Norfolk towns

North Walsham town centre. Picture: NNDC Archant

Nearly £130,000 in grants is still available to help four market towns in the north of the county improve their economic vitality.

Holt, North Walsham, Fakenham and Stalham have already received a total of more than £270,000 for community projects from North Norfolk District Council’s market towns initiative.

Each town was able to bid for £100,000 to spend on projects from a £400,000 pot.

The second round of applications is now open to access the remaining money with the closing date of February 12. Community groups will again be able to work with the council to put in the bids.

Holt has £49,276 remaining from its £100,000, while Fakenham has £39,583.33, Stalham, £38,195.95, and North Walsham, £425.

Sarah Butikofer, NNDC leader, said: “This project will improve the economic viability of the towns by allowing them to identify their own priorities. We’re hoping to see another diverse range of projects after their successful first bids.”