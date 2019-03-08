Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Norfolk people don't like change' - No plans to cut fire crews, say council leaders

PUBLISHED: 12:48 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 22 July 2019

Margaret Dewsbury said the council would not be rushing into making changes for the fire service in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Margaret Dewsbury said the council would not be rushing into making changes for the fire service in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Norfolk has no current plans to reduce the number of firefighters crewing appliances in the county, leaders have insisted.

Earlier this year, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service brought in a new policy which means on-call fire crews would be staffed by just three firefighters for any type of incident.

At a meeting of Norfolk County Council, which runs the fire service, Labour councillor Mike Sands said: "There are moves to reduce fire crews from five to three.

"Given the rural nature, does the cabinet member agree that puts people at risk when attending fires?"

But Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships, said the council was not rushing into any change.

She said: "We have an open mind. We have not made any decision at all."

She said she had spoken to members of the fire service about it.

She said: "Some are cautious and some think it might work, depending on the circumstances, and I won't be rushing into anything."

There was controversy recently over the fire service's move to replace appliances with 4x4 vehicles at three further stations across Norfolk.

Diss, Fakenham and Wymondham fire stations will all be losing one of their larger, traditional fire engines and receiving a 4x4 unit as a replacement, while Cromer and Sandringham have already lost their engines.

Mrs Dewsbury was asked if the plan was to replace more engines with 4X4s.

She said the smaller vehicles were more agile and could be beneficial in tackling field fires.

She said: "I know Norfolk people do not like change and members of staff are concerned about using smaller vehicles.

"We are going to introduce the further three and not going to take the larger vehicles away, so they can use either/or to see which suits the type of emergency and we will see from there.

"I am not rushing into anything."

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

Man, 25, who stalked his former partner is jailed

Jordan Hughes. PIC: Submitted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

Man, 25, who stalked his former partner is jailed

Jordan Hughes. PIC: Submitted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Here we go again’ - Gasworks on busy road to begin next week - and last until January

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

Rural primary school may not reopen for new school year

Shelton with Hardwick Community Primary School headteacher Laura Jestico with pupils in 2017. The school is facing closure due to low pupil numbers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

CCTV image released after hair clippers stolen from shop

Police would like to speak to this man following a theft in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Delays likely’ warning as work is set to be carried out

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out the work on the B1375 Oulton Street at Oulton, Lowestoft between Tuesday, July 30 and August 1. Picture: Google Images

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists