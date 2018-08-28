Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

“Please do not quote Wikipedia in reports” - Councillor’s plea to officers

PUBLISHED: 15:33 23 January 2019

Conservative councillor Thomas Smith has urged officers not to use Wikipedia for reports. Picture David Bale

Conservative councillor Thomas Smith has urged officers not to use Wikipedia for reports. Picture David Bale

Archant

Council officers have been urged not to use a well-known online encyclopaedia when preparing committee reports.

A report to Norfolk County Council’s digital innovation and efficiency committee turned to Wikipedia when providing a definition of a term included in it.

The approach was criticised by committee member and Conservative councillor Thomas Smith, who said it would have landed him in hot water had he done the same in his school days.

He said: “Please do not quote Wikipedia in reports. When I was at school we would get detention if we did that.

“It does not strike the right note with me.”

The report in question referred to the online resource, which members of the public can contribute to, for a definition of the term “agri-tech”.

It said: “Wikipedia defines agri-tech as the use of technology in agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture with the aim of improving yield, efficiency and profitability.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Builder who took £1,500 from woman for work he never started walks away from court unpunished

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Santander closes three high street banks in Norfolk

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Why To Kill a Mockingbird has been cancelled at Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-Norwich City player found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Mercy nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

‘He always put others before himself’ - tributes to Taverham Nursery Centre owner who has died

Roy_Drane_obituary

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Do you have what it takes to become a farmer on the Norfolk County Farms estate?

Norfolk County Council will be letting four farm holdings within its County Farms estate in 2019. Pictured: Paston Farm, Mautby Estate. Picture: Joe Casey Photography

Tweets suggesting Leeds fans attack Norwich City team bus criticised

Carrow Road. Picture by Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists