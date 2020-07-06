Search

Work to make £1.2m repairs on Haven Bridge will start by Christmas

PUBLISHED: 15:55 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 06 July 2020

Some £1.2m will be used for repairs at Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Pic: Andrew Fitchett.

Some £1.2m will be used for repairs at Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Pic: Andrew Fitchett.

Archant

Work to repair Great Yarmouth’s Haven Bridge, which will cost £1.2m, will be carried out before Christmas, council leaders have said.

The money to fix the problem-plagued bridge is part of a £22m pot which Norfolk County Council has agreed to spend around the county.

The Conservative-controlled cabinet has rubber-stamped the spending of £20.6m which County Hall has been given through the government’s pothole fund.

Added to £1.6m already budgeted for, council leaders said it would pay for resurfacing, bridge repairs and other work across the county.

But Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council and former leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council was particularly pleased that a slice of the government cash could be used to fix Haven Bridge.

Some of the £20m will be used to resurface roads to prevent pot-holes. Pic: Ian Burt.Some of the £20m will be used to resurface roads to prevent pot-holes. Pic: Ian Burt.

You may also want to watch:

There have been a number of problems with the bridge, including last summer, when it became stuck in the lifted position, leading to long delays.

Mr Plant said: “This money has got to be spent this year, so the work will start just before Christmas. The reason it has to be mended is that it was built in 1935 and you cannot replace the components without having the eaves of the bridge up and that has never been done.

“I am looking forward to getting the work done and it’s great that the government has put the money forward, so we don’t have to find it from money within the council.”

Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGraham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Elswhere, £2.5m is to be spent resurfacing the county’s A-roads, including, in Norwich, £225,000 on the junction of Hall Road and Ipswich Road, £163,000 at Boundary Road and £150,000 on Sweet Briar Road.

More than £180,000 will be used on the A140 at Horsford, next to the Norwich Northern Distributor Road, £140,000 on the A1122 in Downham Market and £143,000 on the A1066 at Roydon.

But Labour’s transport spokesman Terry Jermy said: “It’s a shame the council overspent so much on the Northern Distributor Road, as we could have had these improvements and the backlogs sorted long ago.

“We still haven’t seen a proper explanation of that and every pothole I see reminds me of the holes in their management of county finances. Photos of cabinet members standing by a road is no substitute for getting them fixed.”

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Firefighters called after Audi is 'engulfed' in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

