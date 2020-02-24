Search

Advanced search

Council car park growth blasted as 'short-sighted' in light of climate targets

PUBLISHED: 18:42 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:42 24 February 2020

Plans to expand the staff car park at Norfolk County Council have been branded short-sighted and unimaginative by horrified neighbours and campaigners. Pictured, County Hall in Norwich. Photo: Neil Perry

Plans to expand the staff car park at Norfolk County Council have been branded short-sighted and unimaginative by horrified neighbours and campaigners. Pictured, County Hall in Norwich. Photo: Neil Perry

Archant

Plans to expand the staff car park at Norfolk County Council have been branded "short-sighted and unimaginative" by "horrified" neighbours and campaigners.

Plans to expand the staff car park at Norfolk County Council have been branded short-sighted and unimaginative by horrified neighbours and campaigners. Pictured, County Hall in Norwich. Photo: Neil PerryPlans to expand the staff car park at Norfolk County Council have been branded short-sighted and unimaginative by horrified neighbours and campaigners. Pictured, County Hall in Norwich. Photo: Neil Perry

The council plans to ramp up staff parking provision as it relocates more than 500 employees from Carrow House to County Hall throughout the upcoming months.

But it has been blasted for encouraging car use immediately after agreeing a zero emissions target - of just ten years time.

An application for the plans was published on the council's website in December and met with fury from outraged campaigners and those living near Martineau Lane.

In November, the council set itself an "ambitious target" of net zero carbon emissions across its sites by 2030. The plans, for 128 extra slots and a single parking deck in the existing 1,160 space site, have been criticised as "doing nothing to help achieve this".

People living on Conesford Drive also expressed concerns about an increase in car park use during football matches, as well as a loss of privacy, disruption from the building works, and a lack of consultation over the application.

READ MORE: Concern over new car park at County Hall

You may also want to watch:

Lucy Whatrup said she was "horrified" at the "short-sighted and unimaginative" plans.

She added: "The council seems to be sorely lacking in the ability to solve problems creatively within the government's desires to tackle climate change."

While Joan Christodoulides, from the Conesford Drive and Churston Close Environment Group, also criticised the lack of provision for electric charging points and said: "The application has failed to demonstrate any vision in regard to sustainable transport. Such an increase in parking should not be permitted."

READ MORE: County Hall car park expansion could be the end for bowls club, members fear

While Martin and Angela Armstrong added: "The council already recognises the serious impact of climate change and has advocated 'an ambitious and bold environmental policy'. Your plan to expand car parking facilities does nothing to help the achievement of this objective."

A council spokeswoman said the council was moving staff and enabling remote working "to cut the need for travel and parking".

She added: "Our next step is to move 540 people in the next eight months. To manage the loss of 141 parking spaces at Carrow House, we are looking to increase parking at County Hall by 128 spaces.

"The proposal is subject to a planning application and we encourage residents to feed back their comments as part of this process."

READ MORE: 'Justify it': challenge over County Hall car park expansion bid

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘love seeing lambs’ in Norfolk

The Duke of Cambridge attends the Six Nations match between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Ex-Norwich City player must complete unpaid work given for sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ‘love seeing lambs’ in Norfolk

The Duke of Cambridge attends the Six Nations match between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Ex-Norwich City player must complete unpaid work given for sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Ex-Norwich City player must complete unpaid work given for sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

Know your loaf - 12 of the best bakeries in Norfolk

General Manager Isabel Brentnall on the new Bread Source stall in Norwich Market. picture: Ella Wilkinson
Drive 24