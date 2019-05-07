Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

County councillors leave door open for pay increase, despite independent advice to forgo rise

07 May, 2019 - 13:50
Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Archant

Norfolk’s county councillors have left the door open to give themselves a further pay rise next year - despite an independent panel “strongly urging” them to forgo that increase.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

In December 2017, members of Norfolk County Council controversially voted to increase their basic allowances from £9,401 to £10,500 a year. Subsequent rises linked to local council pay awards mean it has gone up to £10,924 - a 16pc increase.

The leader's special responsibility allowance also went up to £31,700 from £27,495.

The hikes were hugely controversial, as it went against the advice of an independent remuneration panel.

With the council switching from a committee system to a cabinet system, that panel had produced a fresh report.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSteve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Those recommendations were discussed by the county council today.

The panel had advised the council not to increase basic allowance for councillors and “strongly urged” councillors to consider forgoing a scheduled rise linked to local government pay in 2020/21.

While accepting the bulk of the report, Conservative leader Andrew Proctor proposed that the decision on forgoing the increase be put off until the council's budget is set in February 2020.

Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group, opposed that move.

Dan Roper, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Archant Library.Dan Roper, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Archant Library.

He said: “If you say 'We won't do it now, but in February,' that leaves the door open to give yourselves another pay rise in February. Let's slam that door now.”

And Liberal Democrat leader Dan Roper said: “I don't know why we can't give a clear message that we aren't going to be taking it now.”

Mr Proctor also proposed that the panel's recommendation that the allowances for the council chairman and vice-chair be slightly reduced should not be heeded.

Mr Proctor said they were still “significant roles” and the overall allowances package would still come in within budget.

And the council voted, by 47 votes to 25, to back Mr Proctor's proposals.

Mr Morphew said the Labour group members would continue to donate the previous increase they had been awarded to good causes, while Mr Roper said he would be donating his to charity.

The meeting also saw the council formally switch back to a cabinet system, with an executive leader model.

It sees the creation of a 10-member cabinet of Conservative councillors, with a scrutiny committee and three select committees.

Mr Proctor, who was re-elected as council leader until 2021, announced his cabinet as:

Graham Plant, deputy leader and cabinet member for growing the economy; Bill Borrett - adult social care, public health and prevention; Margaret Dewsbury - communities and partnerships; John Fisher - children's services; Tom Fitzpatrick - innovation, transformation and performance; Andy Grant - environment and waste; Andrew Jamieson - finance Greg Peck - commercial services and asset management; Martin Wilby - highways and Infrastructure.

The full council also agreed to make the interim appointment of Tom McCabe as head of paid service permanent.

The council has not kept the managing director role after the departure of Dr Wendy Thomson.

Most Read

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City transfer rumours: Barbet and Enrich in Canaries’ sights

Yoann Barbet is being touted with a move to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Road blocked due to house fire in north Norfolk

The junction of Red Barn Lane, and East Beckham Road, in East Beckham. Photo: Google

A celebration that will live long in the memory

Norwich City footballers celebrate going up to the Premier League on the parade bus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A140 crash

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A140. Photo: Stuart Warren

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Banham Poultry applies to move factory out of town centre

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

11 funny moments from Norwich City’s winning season

A look back at some of City's funniest moments this season. Photo credits (left to right) Archant/Paul Chesterton, Denise Bradley, Paul Chesterton, SV Lippstadt08.

Five homes for sale in Norwich perfect for a Premier footballer

Fit for a Premier League footballer? A six bedroom house in Brundall. Pic: Pymm & Co.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists