Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Communities to benefit from £39,000 of traffic schemes - but is yours on the list?

PUBLISHED: 16:34 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 08 March 2019

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Scores of communities across Norfolk are to benefit from more than £390,000 of transport investment from the county council.

In June of last year, parish and town councils were invited to lodge bids for small scale traffic measures - to be match-funded by County Hall.

More than 130 bids were received and at a meeting of the council’s environment, development and transport committee, members approved 133 of these - an investment of £394,637.

These projects include flashing 20mph signs, improved bus shelters and village gateways.

The schemes are part of the council’s parish partnership scheme, which has been running for eight years and has seen more than £2m invested on such transport measures.

Martin Wilby, committee chairman, said: “The parish partnership scheme is going from strength to strength with more than £2.6m spent overall on local highway priorities such as reducing speeds in towns and villages and creating new roadside paths.

“This year, the most popular bids are again for the mobile SAMS2 speed awareness signs that flash the drivers actual speed, and for village gateways and bus shelters.

“The successful schemes this year now means that in total 609 of these locally important schemes have now received approval over the past eight years.”

While for the most part, the 600 applications have been evenly spread across the region, the Great Yarmouth borough has been criticised for not better taking advantage of the scheme.

Of the £2.6m invested, just £116,593 has gone to the borough, leading to Mr Wilby expressing disappointment that the area had not taken better advantage of the scheme.

Colleen Walker, Labour councillor for Belton, however, argued that bids submitted from the borough were often refused.

She said: “Some jobs we need doing just can’t be done through this scheme.”

Among the most costly projects approved by the committee were a new £50,000 crossing point in Mile Cross, £20,500 village gates in Blofield and a £20,000 footway in Great and Little Plumstead.

With County Hall pledging the match-fund the schemes, the remaining costs of each scheme will fall on the parish and town councils bidding for them.

Go online for the full list of successful applications.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

The juction of Larkman Road and Clarkson Road. Picture: Archant

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

At last! High speed train service delivering Norwich to London in 90 minutes will soon begin

Train operator Greater Anglia is introducing four extra services between Norwich, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street from May to speed up travel. Picture: Archant

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows moment abuser is caught after high speed chase

The high speed chase came to an end at a field near Blundeston Road in Lowestoft. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

Seaside guest house hit with enforcement notice after operating as HMO

Kitchen and communal facilities at Rhonadean in Great Yarmouth were described as “very inadequate” by a planning inspector who visited the premises earlier this year. Photo: Archant

Surgeon escapes prison after colleagues sign last-gasp letter of support

Harald Geogloman and wife, Ileana. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Vehicles pulled off road for transporting dangerous load

According to a post to Twitter, The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the drivers on the A146/A143 in Gillingham, near Beccles. Picture: NSRAPT

Surgeon disagrees with cause of death of man who died shortly after surgery

Christopher Kingsland died after surgery at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists