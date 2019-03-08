Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Don't panic buy!' Norfolk's no-deal Brexit strategy warns of shortage of food choice

PUBLISHED: 11:03 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 27 August 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris following talks to try to break the Brexit deadlock on August 22. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris following talks to try to break the Brexit deadlock on August 22. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Norfolk's plans to cope with a no-deal Brexit reveal fears for food choice and medicines, disruption to care services and staff having to cancel holidays, but authorities insisted today there was no need to worry.

Norfolk County Council has released it's 'no deal' preparation plans. Photo: ArchantNorfolk County Council has released it's 'no deal' preparation plans. Photo: Archant

The Norfolk Resilience Forum (NRF), led by the county council, has been meeting every two weeks since January to reduce the impact on Norfolk of Britain leaving the EU without a deal on October 31.

A county council report, released on Monday, sets out over 20 pages the risks and what councils, police and the NHS in Norfolk are doing about them.

Called EU 'No Deal' Exit Strategy, it repeats national warnings about shortages of food choice and medicines, civil unrest and 30-mile queues at ports.

It also warns that those on the lowest incomes would be hit hardest by rising fuel and food prices.

On food supplies it said: "Will be outside UK growing season and head towards busy Christmas period for food. Likely to be restricted products in supermarkets, caused by panic buying. Price may increase leading to food poverty/impact on vulnerable."

In terms of public order it warns of "spontaneous protests" both for and against Brexit which could lead to more pressure on police and even the military.

The government dismissed as old similar fears two weeks ago when a leaked civil service report called Operation Yellowhammer warned of "meltdowns" at ports and food shortages. Cabinet minister Michael Gove said the report was the worst case scenario.

You may also want to watch:

But the council document, dated August 21, repeats some of those fears.

It says the main risks to the county council are its use of EU staff, disruption to care provision and food supply chains for schools and care homes.

Staff holidays could also be cancelled to cope with the impact of no-deal.

But it adds the public should not panic buy fuel or food and authorities should reassure the public that Brexit will have "minimum disruption on [name of organisation] as we are well prepared or areas of identified risk, including a no-deal scenario".

"The NRF is committed to minimising disruption and ensuring a smooth transition out of the EU for all partners, and ultimately the people of Norfolk," it reads.

It adds: "There's no need to worry about Brexit here in Norfolk. We've been working closely with our partners to make sure we're fully prepared for any outcome. There's no need for you to act any different or change your consumer habits.

"We can't influence what happens, but we can respond positively."

A county council spokesman added: "We have prudent plans in place to ensure that, if Brexit leads to any short-term disruption, we minimise the impact on our services to the people of Norfolk."

Tom McCabe has been appointed Norfolk County Council's Brexit Lead Officer. Photo: SIMON FINLAYTom McCabe has been appointed Norfolk County Council's Brexit Lead Officer. Photo: SIMON FINLAY

Similar no-deal preparations are also being drawn up in Suffolk.

Chris Bally, deputy chief executive of Suffolk County Council, said: "There continues to be a great deal of activity behind the scenes to ensure that Suffolk is as well-placed as it can be to deal with the challenges and opportunities that arise from the UK's exit from the EU."

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb reveals he will not fight another election

Norman Lamb at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Serious crash between two mopeds and car

Norwich Road was closed in Hethersett following a crash between two mopeds and a car. Photo: Google

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Amadou at the double for City

Ibrahim Amadou is poised for his Norwich City debut in the League Cup after his summer signing from Sevilla Picture: Pressinphoto/Sipa USA

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Bookings pour in for Norfolk hotel after it features on national TV

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It nearly ruined me’ – Chinese takeaway fights back from zero food hygiene rating

Capital Chinese Takeaway, in Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft, was handed a five food hygiene rating by East Suffolk Council. Photo: Matthew Nixon.

Hottest ever late August Bank Holiday temperature recorded at Norfolk airfield

Eight-year-old Carson enjoying the sun at Walcott beach during the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Peter Whittleton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists