‘There’s nowhere in Brundall selling kebabs’: takeaway man at loggerheads with council leader over restaurant

A row has broken out over a planned pizza takeaway in Brundall, which is aiming to serve other food Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto www.sebatataru.ro

A businessman hoping to open a takeaway in a Norfolk village has been met with a high profile objection from the leader of Norfolk County Council.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, has objected to plans for a new takeaway in Brundall Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council, has objected to plans for a new takeaway in Brundall Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Aleksandar Singartiliev has been attempting to open a takeaway in a former opticians in Brundall for more than a year, in a saga that has already seen him overturn a council decision at appeal.

However Andrew Proctor, leader of the county council, has objected to his latest bid and has called on Broadland District Council to deny it.

Mr Singartiliev had originally sought permission to turn the site on The Street into a takeaway exclusively serving pizza. The bid was refused, but the decision was overturned at appeal.

However, the length of the process saw Mr Singartiliev lose a previous business partner, who specialised in the dough-based dish.

As a result, he has applied to remove a condition preventing the takeaway from preparing anything other than pizza.

However Mr Proctor, who is district councillor for the Brundall ward, has called the decision in, meaning it must be discussed by Broadland’s planning committee this week.

In a statement to the council he said: “The permission given was for a pizza takeaway, not a general one and the applicant accepted the conditions through to appeal.

“It is a very weak reason to say the pizza specialist is no longer in the business, therefore the plan changes. I am sure there are others who would welcome such a job opportunity.

“A general hot food takeaway is a totally different proposition and will create different smells and adverse environmental conditions for the adjoining hairdressers, occupants of the flats above and nearby residents.”

Mr Singartiliev said: “It has been quite frustrating - there is nowhere in Brundall selling kebabs, pizzas or fried chicken and I am trying to bring this to them.

“You wonder what the point in trying is.”

Despite Mr Proctor’s objection, which is echoed by Brundall Parish Council, officers at Broadland have recommended the bid for approval.

However, should it be refused, Mr Singartiliev has said he would immediately launch an appeal - rather than going through with the original plan of serving just pizza.