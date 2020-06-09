Search

Advanced search

Council leader criticised for ‘virtual silence’ over lockdown rule breaking

PUBLISHED: 07:11 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:12 09 June 2020

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor during the council's first remote cabinet meeting. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor during the council's first remote cabinet meeting. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Archant

The leader of Norfolk’s county council has been criticised for being “virtually silent” over “growing cynicism” about senior government figures flouting the lockdown rules.

Andrew Proctor, leader of the Conservative-run authority, has been urged to “provide leadership to the Norfolk community” in the wake of outrage over the prime minister’s senior advisor Dominic Cummings driving to Durham during the coronavirus lockdown.

During a remote county council cabinet meeting held on Monday, June 8, Labour group leader Steve Morphew asked Mr Proctor how he planned to deliver the message.

“The confusing messages and damaging behaviour of senior government figures has led to growing cynicism and a breakdown in the community spirit that brought so many heroic achievements during the hardship of the lockdown,” he said.

“Despite this the leader of the council has been virtually silent. A key responsibility of the leader is to provide leadership to the Norfolk community.

“Will he now exercise that responsibility and give residents in my division and across Norfolk clear messages we can unite behind, and champion standards we can respect and trust?”

And he added: “Protect ourselves and protect Norfolk is a good headline but what does it actually mean?”

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: ‘Disappointed’ - council slammed for ‘backslapping’ over coronavirus response

Mr Proctor said he had “spoken regularly throughout the pandemic about the county council’s leading role in supporting Norfolk to get through Covid-19, support our communities and now working to restart the economy”.

He added: “The report to cabinet on May 11 showed the exceptional work done by all - a team response and a team effort.”

Mr Proctor said he and deputy leader Graham Plant met daily with the head of paid service and executive director of strategy and governance, and the council’s communications team “to shape and approve messaging to ensure residents of Norfolk have up-to date, accessible information from trusted and accurate sources”.

He added: “I have driven the central and consistent message of protect ourselves, protect Norfolk, with MPs and district councils.”

“The director of public health [Dr Louise Smith] has been on the radio a number of times to get that message across.

“I think from that point of view we’ve been very, very clear in our messaging.”

READ MORE: Risk of more coronavirus spikes prompts call to learn lessons from Norfolk response

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Council workers suspended over Norfolk County Farms complaint

Two Norfolk county farms staff members have been suspended. Photo: Getty Images

‘It’s certainly going to be a change’ - hair salon prepares to reopen

Shelley B's Hive Hair and Beauty in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Shelley Billingham

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Norfolk pubs react to news they could reopen this month

Greg Adyemian who owns the Ingham Swan with Dan Smith talks to Eleanor Pringle about the pubs future. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in park

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in Kett's Park in Wymondham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after four-vehicle crash

A man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a crash on the A134 near Whittington. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Manager who gloated about getting away with coverage of patient’s death is dismissed

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant

Music festival boss apologises after ‘black up and carry a banner’ comments

Brian Rix, managing director of the Caister Soul Weekender, has apologised for 'inappropriate' comments about the Black Lives Matters demonstrations. Picture: Facebook.

NHS worker punched in the face in road rage attack

The Drayton High Road/Sweet Briar Road junction, where an NHS worker was victim to a road rage assault. Picture: Google

Teenager starved of oxygen at birth in Norfolk hospital to get millions in compensation

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Post-Brexit trade deals could lower pesticide standards, warn campaigners

Pesticide standards in farming and food production could be undermined by post-Brexit trade deals, according to campaigners at the Pesticide Action Network and Sustain. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24