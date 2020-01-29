Search

Advanced search

'Wouldn't find Norfolk on a map' - Committee's scathing attack on Highways England

PUBLISHED: 16:29 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 29 January 2020

Stuart Clancy and Brian Watkins were among councillors to suggest Highways England would struggle to find Norfolk on a map. Picture: Environment Agancy/Norfolk Conservatives/Norfolk Lib Dems

Stuart Clancy and Brian Watkins were among councillors to suggest Highways England would struggle to find Norfolk on a map. Picture: Environment Agancy/Norfolk Conservatives/Norfolk Lib Dems

Archant

"I doubt they would find Norfolk on a map."

Stuart Clancy, Conservative candidate for Taverham. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Stuart Clancy, Conservative candidate for Taverham. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

That is the scathing assessment of Highways England from frustrated councillors who have called for the roads agency to be scrapped.

The comments came as Norfolk County Council's infrastructure and planning committee was tasked with responding to a call for feedback on the transport agency.

A report from officers to the committee described the "agonisingly slow" progress made on improvement works to the A47, which were supposed to be carried out between 2015 and 2020.

Officers had asked the committee to approve a response calling for the government's traffic regulator - the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) - to intervene earlier in these cases.

Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat councillor for Eaton. Pic: Liberal Democrats.Brian Watkins, Liberal Democrat councillor for Eaton. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

However, the committee instead urged the council to go further in its criticism, brandishing Highways England "not fit for purpose" and calling for it to be scrapped.

You may also want to watch:

Stuart Clancy, the Conservative councillor leading the calls, said: "The time has come for action - the A47 project has got nowhere. You never speak to the same person twice in Highways England.

"Realistically, Highways England is just not fit for purpose. Most of their people have no idea where Norfolk is and how our roads systems work."

His frustration was echoed by Liberal Democrat Brian Watkins, who said: "One thing that really worries me is that sometimes it feels they don't even know where Norfolk is - I doubt they would find it on a map.

"I think it is unacceptable that we have had five years of inactivity. It is right that we should expect better."

Barry Stone, the committee's chairman, said the lack of progress was "increasingly frustrating".

Conservative councillor Bev Spratt added that he felt the council's executives had not placed enough pressure on Highways England to deliver the promised improvements - and that more lobbying was needed.

The council's cabinet will now be asked to approve calls to lobby the government to find alternative means of delivering major roads infrastructure than Highways England.

Highways England has been approached for comment.

Most Read

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Property goes up for sale for just £100 – but there’s a catch

For sale for just £100. The mysterious closed off room seen from the front, which is for sale at auction. No one has entered the room. Pic: William H Brown.

Missing accountant found dead next to his car, inquest hears

Steven Hill, 63, from Sheringham, who died on October 24, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Police

French midfielder signs for Canaries

Norwich City have signed Melvin Sitti from Sochaux Picture: Norwich City FC

Vandals ‘risking lives’ to spray graffiti on new trains

New trains near Wymondham have been targeted by vandals. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Missing accountant found dead next to his car, inquest hears

Steven Hill, 63, from Sheringham, who died on October 24, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Police

Property goes up for sale for just £100 – but there’s a catch

For sale for just £100. The mysterious closed off room seen from the front, which is for sale at auction. No one has entered the room. Pic: William H Brown.

Vandals ‘risking lives’ to spray graffiti on new trains

New trains near Wymondham have been targeted by vandals. Photo: Submitted

See inside this £925,000 home with its very own vineyard

Poplar Farm House offers a four-bedroom period farmhouse, four acres of land, an annexe, holiday cottage and an established vineyard. Picture: Strutt & Parker

‘It doesn’t matter where they are in the table’ – Newcastle new boy fired up to make his debut against City

Valentino Lazaro, right, was ineligible to play during Newcastle's 0-0 home draw with Oxford in the FA Cup Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Drive 24