Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Final bill for the NDR revealed

PUBLISHED: 11:34 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 25 March 2019

The final bill for the NDR has been revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The final bill for the NDR has been revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

The final bill for the Norwich Northern Distributor Road will come in under the revised budget of £205m, say council bosses.

The wrangling with contractor Balfour Beatty over the cost of the road is settled, Norfolk County Council says.

Council officers say while there are still elements of the scheme that remain outstanding, such as final land costs still in negotiation and other landscaping works, they are forecasting the project, now known as the Broadland Northway, will be delivered within the £205m budget.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “It’s come in under budget and I’d like to thank the director and our team for helping us to achieve that.”

Labour leader Steve Morphew said: “I’m pleased to hear it’s not gone over £205m, but it’s still over the figure we’d originally increased it by.

“I am still keen to see the report into where the money went and what lessons have been learned.”

Tom McCabe, executive director of community and environmental services, said a report would be ready in the summer.

In 2017, Norfolk County Council agreed to add an extra £26m to the budget for the road, which stretches from the A47 at Postwick to the east of the city to the A1067 Fakenham Road to the west.

The council’s officers had asked for permission to hike the £178.9m budget to £205m, because extra costs accrued in building the road meant contractor Balfour Beatty had increased the bill.

Reasons for extra costs included: delays in getting the go-ahead to take the road over the railway line at Rackheath; design changes; increased land costs and having to spend more on diverting utilities, such as gas pipes.

Dan Roper, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, questioned the quality of the material used in painting the lines on the road.

He said: “Please could you get the lines repainted and regular maintenance put in place.

“As far as the original lines go, they were rubbed out in just a few months, so I really question the quality of the materials used.”

Mr Wilby said: “We are reviewing it all the time and maintenance is part of our ongoing work.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Parked van targeted as thieves steal number plates

Thieves stole the number plates from a van parked in Norfolk Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

‘Respect and gratitude’ theme to mental health staff awards night

NSFT Awards 2019. Celebrations at the NSFT Putting People First Staff Awards 2019. Photo: NSFT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists