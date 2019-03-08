Search

'Tell us what you actually hope to achieve' - Councillor issues open invitation to climate protesters

PUBLISHED: 16:10 29 May 2019

Extinction Rebellion campaigner at Norfolk County Council. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Extinction Rebellion campaigner at Norfolk County Council. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The chairman of a new group tasked with speeding up Norfolk County Council's carbon reduction has issued an open invitation to the climate campaigners who occupied County Hall to return.

In February, the Extinction Rebellion group staged a protest which brought a full council meeting to a standstill.

The following months saw a motion passed acknowledging the council needed to take "urgent action" over climate change - a motion discussed at the first meeting of the new infrastructure and development select committee.

And it was during this discussion that Conservative councillor Barry Stone, who will chair a climate change task group of the council, laid down the gauntlet to the group.

He said: "I would like to see a main representative from the group come along [to the task group] and give their point of view; tell us what they actually hope to achieve in the context of what we can actually do as a council."

