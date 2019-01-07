Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Extra £11.2m could be pumped into Norfolk’s care market by County Hall

07 January, 2019 - 14:40
James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. Picture Norfolk County Council

James Bullion, executive director of adult social services at Norfolk County Council. Picture Norfolk County Council

Archant

Care providers in Norfolk could get paid an extra £11.2m if councillors agree to an increase in fees.

Norfolk County Council buys almost all its adult care services from the care market, at a cost of more than £280m each year.

At a meeting of the council’s adult social care committee on Monday, January 14, councillors will be asked to agree to increase the fees it pays.

James Bullion, executive director of adult social services said: “We need to support care providers to increase the amount of care provided in Norfolk, and to improve the quality of care.

“This means paying the right fee levels and supporting staff and managers to develop and pursue rewarding careers in the care sector.

“The recent collapse of national provider Allied Healthcare has highlighted the need to ensure that the provision and management of home care services across the county is robust.

“The care sector has to compete with similarly paid jobs in retail and other sectors and to pay the National Living Wage, which will increase from £7.83 to £8.21 from April 2019. This will represent a 4.85pc increase in costs for the council.”

Sanjay Kaushal, joint chairperson of Norfolk Independent Care said: “We very much welcome this rise in fee levels for the care sector.

“Norfolk Independent Care represents a diverse range of care providers all of whom are operating in a very challenging and difficult environment, so funding is key for stabilising the market.

“Hopefully, this extra funding will also improve the offer for people considering a career in care.”

The fee level increases will include residential care for older people, with a recommended 11pc rise for this service and a 10pc rise for residential nursing care.

The new fees are based on the council’s cost of care review, worked up in partnership with care providers in Norfolk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Planned A1(M) roadworks will affect South Mimms and Hatfield

Carriageway repairs will be taking place on the A1(M) motorway near South Mimms, Hatfield and Welwyn.

Welwyn Garden City heroes save children from fire

Harry Hagger (L) and Conner Martin (R) both stepped in to help with the rescue of children in a fire on Knella Road in Welwyn Garden City. Pictures: Harry Hagger/Kevin Lines/Conner Martin

Jewellery, cash and Apple device stolen in Hatfield burglaries

A house in Cherry Way, Hatfield, was burgled over the weekend. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Police consider prosecution over death of motocyclist on A148

Floral tributes left at the scene of a crash on the A148 where Nathan Robinson was killed. Photo: Adam Lazzari

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists