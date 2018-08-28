Search

Advanced search

Council union rep suspended for speaking out about staff grievance

PUBLISHED: 08:13 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:13 07 November 2018

Dave Lambert, from UNISON. Pic: UNISON.

Dave Lambert, from UNISON. Pic: UNISON.

Unison

A senior union rep has been suspended by a council for speaking out about a mass staff grievance.

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCarrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Dave Lambert, who represents staff at Norfolk County Council’s children’s services, was suspended after being quoted in this newspaper in August in an article about Norwich social workers.

More than 60 staff working at Carrow House had accused the council of “failing” vulnerable children in a grievance last year.

Mr Lambert described the September 2017 grievance as “unprecedented”.

But after the article was published, the council suspended him.

Council staff are not allowed to speak to the press, but trade union representatives are protected by the Trade Union and Labour Relations Act.

A county council spokesman said: “We have a range of policies on how employees conduct themselves at work, including communicating with the media.”

Mr Lambert declined to comment.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Teenager facing drink driving charge after car landed in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast