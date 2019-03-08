Norfolk County Council edges nearer to return to cabinet system

Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry. Archant

Norfolk County Council has edged nearer to replacing its committee system with a cabinet system, but the Liberal Democrats have attacked the process involved.

When the rainbow alliance took control of County Hall in 2013, it changed the way the council was run from a cabinet system to a committee system.

However, the Conservatives, who took back control in 2016, want to revert to a cabinet system, saying it would mean quicker decisions and more accountability.

Conservative leader Andrew Proctor and his deputy Graham Plant want an executive cabinet model, which would see the managing director not replaced and a corporate board created.

The policy and resources committee today agreed to recommend the change to full council. But Dan Roper, Lib Dem leader, expressed his disappointment at how the working group looking at the issue had operated.