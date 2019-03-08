Revealed: The nine men and one woman who will make up Norfolk County Council’s new cabinet

Search

PUBLISHED: 06:30 13 April 2019

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Archant

In May, the decision-making process at Norfolk County Council will undergo a significant change, with the council moving into a cabinet system.

Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil PerryGraham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

A vote to formally re-introduce the cabinet system will be held at the annual general meeting of Norfolk County Council on Tuesday, May 7, which will also see an executive leader model brought in.

Bill Borrett, cabinet member responsible for adult social care, publci health and prevention. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Bill Borrett, cabinet member responsible for adult social care, publci health and prevention. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Now, council leader Andrew Proctor has unveiled the nine fellow Conservative councillors that will join his cabinet and what their responsibilities will be.

Margaret Dewsbury, chair of Norfolk County Council's communities committee. Pic: Sean Owen (Reflective Arts)Margaret Dewsbury, chair of Norfolk County Council's communities committee. Pic: Sean Owen (Reflective Arts)

The cabinet will be as follows:

Broadland district councillor, John Fisher. Photo: Broadland District CouncilBroadland district councillor, John Fisher. Photo: Broadland District Council

Andrew Proctor - council leader and responsible for governance and strategy.

Tom FitzPatrick, leader of North Norfolk District Council, which has launched its first Business Awards in association with the North Norfolk News and Fakenham and Wells Times. Picture: North Norfolk District Council.Tom FitzPatrick, leader of North Norfolk District Council, which has launched its first Business Awards in association with the North Norfolk News and Fakenham and Wells Times. Picture: North Norfolk District Council.

Mr Proctor succeeded Cliff Jordan as leader of Norfolk County Council last year. He is currently councillor for the Blofield and Brundall division.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council elections 2015. Local ward votes being counted for the Great Yarmouth borough. Andrew Grant, Conservative: Bradwell South and Hopton. Picture: James BassGreat Yarmouth Borough Council elections 2015. Local ward votes being counted for the Great Yarmouth borough. Andrew Grant, Conservative: Bradwell South and Hopton. Picture: James Bass

Graham Plant - deputy leader and responsible for growing the economy

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance . Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance . Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Deputy leader Graham Plant is also leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council. He is county councillor for the Gorleston St Andrews division.

Greg Peck, cabinet member for commercial services and asset management Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Greg Peck, cabinet member for commercial services and asset management Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Bill Borrett - responsible for adult social care, public health and prevention

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Denise BradleyMartin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Denise Bradley

Currently representing the Elmham and Mattishall ward, in the exiting system Mr Borrett serve as chairman of the adult social care committee and the health and wellbeing board.

Margaret Dewsbury - responsible for communities and partnerships

Mrs Dewsbury is currently chairman of the communities committee on the county council. She represents the Hingham ward.

John Fisher - responsible for children’s services

Mr Fisher, who will take on the children’s services portfolio, is county councillor for the Woodside ward. He is currently County Hall’s vice-chairman of the Norwich highways agency joint-committee and sits on the children’s services committee.

Tom Fitzpatrick - responsible for innovation, transformation and performance

A former leader of North Norfolk District Council, Mr Fitzpatrick chaired the digital innovations committee in the current system. He represents the Fakenham ward.

Andy Grant - responsible for environment and waste

A member of the environment, development and transport committee, Mr Grant is county councillor for the Lothingland ward.

Andrew Jamieson - responsible for finance

Mr Jamieson is county councillor for the North Coast division and is vice-chairman of the audit committee in the current model.

Greg Peck - responsible for commercial services and asset management

County councillor for Reepham, Mr Peck is currently a member of the adult social care and standards committees at County Hall.

Martin Wilby - responsible for highways, infrastructure and transport

Mr Wilby is currently chairman of the council’s environment, development and transport committee. His division is East Depwade.

On the appointment of his new cabinet, Mr Proctor said: “I have put together a strong team to ensure clear and robust leadership to deliver the most efficient and effective services for the people of Norfolk.

“This will enable us to move forward with strong, accountable decision-making and drive the transformation programmes we have in place to deliver these services.”

