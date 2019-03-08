Councillor resignation triggers Norfolk County Council by-election

The local elections are still the best part of a month away, but people in one part of Norfolk are going to the polls today for a by-election.

May 2 will see elections for city, borough and district elections, with Norfolk County Council councillors not up for election until 2021.

But, there is a county council seat up for grabs in Wroxham, That was triggered by the resignation of Conservative Tom Garrod last month.

Mr Garrod stepped down so he could give his “full energy and commitment” to his role as chief executive of NANSA, the charity for people with disabilities.

The candidates for the by-election are Jan Davis (Green Party), Stephen Heard (Liberal Democrats), Julia Wheeler (Labour) and Fran Whymark (Conservatives).

County Hall is controlled by the Conservatives. They have 53 seats, Labour have 16, the Liberal Democrats have 11, there are two in the independent group and one independent (non-aligned).

Polls are open from 7am until 10pm today.