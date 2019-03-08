Search

Council set to relax redtape on signposting for businesses

PUBLISHED: 16:06 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 09 March 2019

The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables has been attempted to secure a brown sign. Pictured, shop manager Fiona Harris at its junction. Picture: Courtesy of Amanda Waterfield

The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables has been attempted to secure a brown sign. Pictured, shop manager Fiona Harris at its junction. Picture: Courtesy of Amanda Waterfield

Amanda Waterfield

Diverse businesses across Norfolk including antique dealerships and a beer giant could be set to benefit from improved signposting, after County Hall agreed to update one of its policies.

Norfolk County Council has agreed to relax its stance on whether or not a business can qualify for tourist information signs following traffic concerns from a west Norfolk antiques trader.

The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables in Setchey, near King’s Lynn, had previously been unsuccessful in securing a brown tourist sign pointing out its location off the A10.

However the dealership, which shares a site with Beers of Europe - one of the country’s biggest importer of bottled brews - may taste victory in this fight after all as the council agreed to update its policy.

The update will mean retail businesses will be able to apply for black and white highway signs if they can also demonstrate that they also provide tourist appeal.

The decision came after a request for a review from the business, which can house more than 100 exhibitors at any one time.

The business, which shares a site with Beers of Europe - the country's largest beer importer - has been fighting for more than a year for a sign, thus far to no prevail.

Amanda Waterfield, marketing manager of The Warehouse, said: “We are off a busy, dangerous junction so a sign would make a world of difference to us.

“We desperately need one as it really is terrible junction - people looking for us tend to either have to brake sharply to not miss the junction or even try to turn around on the A10, which causes accidents and serious traffic problems.”

During the meeting, Conservative Stuart Clancy said he felt it important applications from local businesses be looked on favourably.

He said: “Companies like Asda, Google and Amazon always get there own way, so I think we need to be more supportive of those local businesses which hold up our county’s economy.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Tim East added that it was disappointing that local businesses like The Warehouse were not already being signposted.

Graham Bygrave, highway services manager at County Hall said the council was hoping the changes would encourage more applications from businesses and fuel the county’s economy.

