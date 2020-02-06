Search

Advanced search

County council blasted as 'sneaky' for years of delays to NDR payments

PUBLISHED: 05:58 07 February 2020

A farmer has blasted the county council as sneaky after waiting years to be paid for land bought up for the building of the Northern Distributor Road (NDR). Photo: Antony Kelly

A farmer has blasted the county council as sneaky after waiting years to be paid for land bought up for the building of the Northern Distributor Road (NDR). Photo: Antony Kelly

Archant Norfolk 2018

A farmer has blasted the county council as "sneaky" after waiting years to be paid for land bought up for the building of the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Scores of landowners have been left waiting for council payouts following compulsory purchase orders for land bought up along the route of the £205m road.

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request to the council in July last year revealed the council owed landowners £6.5m.

And Nicholas Waller-Barrett, who owns Glebe Farm, Horsford, hit out at Norfolk County Council over delays to his compensation.

Mr Waller-Barrett said he was frustrated the council had only paid him 50pc of the monies owed so far and said he should have had his final payment in March 2018.

READ MORE: Scores of landowners still waiting for NDR payments with £6.5m outstanding

He said: "The council are very far behind on the payments.

"We should have been paid in full by the time the road was open.

"The council have been very sneaky - [the land was] worth £12k, by the time they had finished [it was] worth £9k."

You may also want to watch:

He added: "When are they ever going to pay it out? Surely they've got a duty to pay this money."

He also criticised the council's recent agreement to purchase Pump Farm to build the Western Link Road and said: "They're wasting tax-payers money and won't pay us. It's just ridiculous."

READ MORE: NDR compensation bill hits £23m with warning of more claims to come

He also criticised the council's recent agreement to purchase Pump Farm to build the Western Link Road and said: "They're wasting tax-payers money and won't pay us. It's just ridiculous."

Mr Waller-Barrett made his comments following a meeting of Broadland Council's planning committee, held on Wednesday, February 5, where his plans to diversify his remaining land into a storage facility was refused.

His son, Carl Waller-Barrett, told councillors: "The NDR has gone through our land. We're a concerned about our business."

But councillors unanimously voted against the scheme, after officers said the project risked posing a detriment to the area.

A county council spokesman said more than a third of the 100 separate land interests involved in the NDR, also known as the Broadland Northway, had been legally completed, with the council awaiting compensation claims or involved in ongoing negotiations in other cases.

He said: "In many cases, final figures have been agreed with just legal formalities to be concluded."

When asked for specific details as to how much was owed, he said: "It would not be appropriate to comment on individual cases and on commercially sensitive information. While negotiations continue, we will not be issuing further comment over this case."

READ MORE: Scores of landowners still waiting for NDR payments with £6.5m outstanding

Most Read

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man dies in fatal A140 lorry crash

Police at the accident on the A140 at Little Stonham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six men avoid jail term over drug death of teenage girl

Norwich Road in Wymondham. Picture Peter Walsh.

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Date to be set for move of floating restaurant after delay in it leaving city

The river boat at Riverside in Norwich, formerly home to The Vagabond. Photo: Lauren Cope

WEIRD NORFOLK PODCAST - episode 49: The Devil’s footprint in King’s Lynn

Devils Alley in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman who died in road crash is named

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant
Drive 24