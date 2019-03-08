Councillors to be given training to improve communication with autistic community
PUBLISHED: 13:57 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 06 August 2019
© Archant Norfolk 2013
A project geared at making life easier for those living with autism has been set in motion by the county council.
'My Autism, Our Lives, Our Norfolk' is a new strategy which aims to improve understanding of conditions related to autism and create a better environment for those living with them and their carers.
You may also want to watch:
It will see every county councillor and officer given in-depth training around it and is the result of several months of preparation, which saw the formation of a partnership between the council and members of the autistic community.
Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for adult social services, said: "I really welcome this - it is an important piece of work I am very pleased to have been involved in.
"I think this should give us a real vision to give people with autism equal opportunities across the county."