Councillors to be given training to improve communication with autistic community

Bill Borrett. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2013

A project geared at making life easier for those living with autism has been set in motion by the county council.

'My Autism, Our Lives, Our Norfolk' is a new strategy which aims to improve understanding of conditions related to autism and create a better environment for those living with them and their carers.

It will see every county councillor and officer given in-depth training around it and is the result of several months of preparation, which saw the formation of a partnership between the council and members of the autistic community.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for adult social services, said: "I really welcome this - it is an important piece of work I am very pleased to have been involved in.

"I think this should give us a real vision to give people with autism equal opportunities across the county."