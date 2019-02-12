Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Councillors at cash-strapped County Hall poised for yet another pay rise

PUBLISHED: 17:47 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 04 March 2019

The chamber at Norfolk County Council, where councillors voted to stick with an increase in their allowances. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

The chamber at Norfolk County Council, where councillors voted to stick with an increase in their allowances. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Archant

County councillors are poised for another pay rise next month - just over a year after controversially voting to increase their allowances by 11pc.

Dan Roper, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at County Hall Pic: Liberal Democrats.Dan Roper, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at County Hall Pic: Liberal Democrats.

As part of a previously agreed arrangement, councillors will be given an extra two percent expense allowance from April 1.

However, unlike the previous rise, it has not been voted through by the councillors themselves.

Instead, it is an automatic rise agreed in December 2017 to sit alongside a pay increase for local government employees.

Despite being planned more than a year ago, it has still come under criticism, with purse strings at County Hall remaining tight in the current financial climate.

Steve Morphew, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSteve Morphew, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dan Roper, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at County Hall, said: “As a group we opposed the larger increase and do not support this one either.

“It beggars belief that in a time when this council is reducing the income of disabled people that councillors can be given any pay increase - pre-agreed or not.”

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group, added: “We do not think it is justified for any increase in allowances given the unacceptable hike just over a year ago and given the current financial situation the council finds itself in.

“There is a time and a place for everything, but this is neither that time or that place.”

The change marks the second year in a row a two percent increase has come in on April 1 - part of a national pay bill increase for council workers across the country.

In December 2017, councillors controversially voted in favour of boosting allowances by 11pc, in a much-criticised move.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said councillors can opt out of any part of their entitlement by notifying financial directors in writing.

They added that councillor allowance scheme mirror any increases in officers pay.

Meanwhile, further allowance changes could be brought about in the coming months, with the council due to change to a cabinet model after the May local elections.

A review is to be carried out by an independent remuneration panel ahead of the move, which will be considered at full council in April.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Good but Norwich City can get even better, reckons Millwall boss Harris

Neil Harris was impressed with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Fire crews battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Good but Norwich City can get even better, reckons Millwall boss Harris

Neil Harris was impressed with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Councillors at cash-strapped County Hall poised for yet another pay rise

The chamber at Norfolk County Council, where councillors voted to stick with an increase in their allowances. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Government ‘considering options’ for future of prison building housing popular café

Café Britannia at HMP Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists