Councillors at cash-strapped County Hall poised for yet another pay rise

The chamber at Norfolk County Council, where councillors voted to stick with an increase in their allowances.

County councillors are poised for another pay rise next month - just over a year after controversially voting to increase their allowances by 11pc.

Dan Roper, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at County Hall

As part of a previously agreed arrangement, councillors will be given an extra two percent expense allowance from April 1.

However, unlike the previous rise, it has not been voted through by the councillors themselves.

Instead, it is an automatic rise agreed in December 2017 to sit alongside a pay increase for local government employees.

Despite being planned more than a year ago, it has still come under criticism, with purse strings at County Hall remaining tight in the current financial climate.

Steve Morphew, Norwich.

Dan Roper, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at County Hall, said: “As a group we opposed the larger increase and do not support this one either.

“It beggars belief that in a time when this council is reducing the income of disabled people that councillors can be given any pay increase - pre-agreed or not.”

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group, added: “We do not think it is justified for any increase in allowances given the unacceptable hike just over a year ago and given the current financial situation the council finds itself in.

“There is a time and a place for everything, but this is neither that time or that place.”

The change marks the second year in a row a two percent increase has come in on April 1 - part of a national pay bill increase for council workers across the country.

In December 2017, councillors controversially voted in favour of boosting allowances by 11pc, in a much-criticised move.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said councillors can opt out of any part of their entitlement by notifying financial directors in writing.

They added that councillor allowance scheme mirror any increases in officers pay.

Meanwhile, further allowance changes could be brought about in the coming months, with the council due to change to a cabinet model after the May local elections.

A review is to be carried out by an independent remuneration panel ahead of the move, which will be considered at full council in April.