Temporary speed limit to be introduced at 'dangerous' Horsford roundabout

A temporary speed limit will be introduced at a Horsford roundabout after a safety audit identified "a number of issues" for road users.

Concerns about the Holt Road/Green Lane junction have been repeatedly raised by residents ever since its construction by David Wilson Homes last year.

Those living nearby claim they are unable to leave their driveways safely due to the roundabout being built off-centre on the 40mph road.

Following a safety audit earlier this year, Norfolk County Council has now confirmed a temporary 20mph speed limit will be introduced through the roundabout, along with warning signs about concealed entrances.

Martin Wilby, the council's cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: "These changes will come into place over the next few weeks.

"This in an interim measure while we work with the developer towards a more long-term solution."

The council carried out a safety audit on the junction in January this year.

While no crashes had been recorded at the time, the council said the audit did identify a "number of issues" for road users, including forward visibility.

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home in Horsford has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home in Horsford has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Stephen Jamieson, 62, who has lived on Holt Road for more than 40 years with his wife, says the lack of visibility means he is unable to leave his driveway safely.

He said the situation had become worse as people are now living on the new housing estate, which is accessed via the roundabout junction.

Mr Jamieson said: "We are totally blind to the traffic here. If we have people come visit us, we make sure to cross the road and stop the traffic so they can get out safely.

"It is a dangerous roundabout."

A spokesperson for David Wilson Homes said it had carried out "a number" of adjustments to the roundabout for its Kingfisher Meadow development on Green Lane.

The spokesperson said: "The highway authority has suggested a temporary traffic regulation order to reduce the speed limit to 20mph.

"The details of this are being considered before formal submission by Norfolk highways which will allow time to finalise the adjustments to the roundabout, to address any safety concerns from the audit."