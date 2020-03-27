Search

Advanced search

Video

‘Everyone in’: Councils told to house homeless people by the weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:52 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:52 27 March 2020

Norfolk councils and charities are scrambling to house rough sleepers, after a national edict to get the homeless off the streets. Picture: Getty

Norfolk councils and charities are scrambling to house rough sleepers, after a national edict to get the homeless off the streets. Picture: Getty

© Getty Images

Norfolk councils and charities are scrambling to house rough sleepers after fears over the spread of coronavirus sparked a national edict to get the homeless off the street and out of shelters.

Norfolk councils and charities are scrambling to house rough sleepers, after a national edict to get the homeless off the streets. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk councils and charities are scrambling to house rough sleepers, after a national edict to get the homeless off the streets. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The government’s homelessness advisor delivered a personal message to all local authorities in England on Thursday and commanded councils to “get everyone in” by this weekend.

Dame Louise Casey said all ”communal night-shelters and any street encampments” must be “closed down for the time being” and described them as “high risk zones” for the spread of Covid-19.

It comes as the UK’s death toll reached a new high of 759, after a further 181 deaths were recorded by lunchtime on Friday, March 27.

The government is yet to confirm whether police will be given additional powers to detain homeless people who do not wish to be housed, but it is understood those who decline housing will be “advised that this is unlawful”.

Norfolk councils and charities are scrambling to house rough sleepers, after a national edict to get the homeless off the streets. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoNorfolk councils and charities are scrambling to house rough sleepers, after a national edict to get the homeless off the streets. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Luke Hall, minister for local government and homelessness, told local authorities: “Our strategy must be to bring in those on the streets to protect their health and stop transmission, particularly in hot spot areas, and those in assessment centres and shelters that are unable to comply with social distancing advice.”

He also advised, where possible “separating people who have significant drug and alcohol needs from those who do not”.

The government has announced a package of support for councils worth £1.6bn, including £3.2m in funding specifically to help rough sleepers self-isolate.

And councils and charities across Norfolk have scrambled to comply with the order, despite being given just a day’s notice to clear the streets.

Norfolk councils and charities are scrambling to house rough sleepers, after a national edict to get the homeless off the streets. Picture: Ian BurtNorfolk councils and charities are scrambling to house rough sleepers, after a national edict to get the homeless off the streets. Picture: Ian Burt

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: “Since the outset of the coronavirus crisis, we have been working to rapidly adapt services for anyone facing homelessness or sleeping rough in Norwich so they can be protected from the spread of the virus.”

The council has secured 40 new temporary accommodation units, via its homelessness service, Pathways, and other businesses, but said while it would be able to house all the city’s homeless by the weekend, for as long as necessary, they could not guarantee everyone would accept its offers of accommodation.

Enforcement would be a matter for public health and the police.

Breckland Council also confirmed it would be able to house rough sleepers ahead of the deadline.

Norfolk councils and charities are scrambling to house rough sleepers, after a national edict to get the homeless off the streets. Picture: ArchantNorfolk councils and charities are scrambling to house rough sleepers, after a national edict to get the homeless off the streets. Picture: Archant

A spokeswoman for King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Council said the council had discussed the edict with the government and was seeking to house its homeless population in a Travelodge.

A North Norfolk District Council spokesman (NNDC) said: “We are offering accommodation solutions to all rough sleepers.

“They will be housed in accommodation we can source, local B&Bs, and self-contained units throughout this period.”

He added: “Local authorities have been awarded additional funding, and are able to apply for additional funding if needed. Homeless people who do not wish to be housed would be advised that this is unlawful.”

Norwich homelessness charity St Martins said it was working with the city council to ensure beds were provided to all who needed them.

A spokeswoman said: “Those who have been sleeping in the city centre in recent weeks have seen the streets emptying and the city shutting down all around them.

“Some of the people we talk to know very well how vulnerable they are.”

The charity has also been distributing hand sanitiser, tissues and medical information, as well as mobile phones.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said: “We are working intensively with councils to get everyone who is sleeping rough off the streets and into appropriate accommodation, backed by £1.6 billion of additional funding for councils to respond to pressures during this national emergency.”

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Coronavirus: How new police powers will affect you and your family

Police officers on patrol in Norwich. Photo: Luke Powell

Six new coronavirus cases in Norfolk as total reaches 51

Norfolk has now 51 confirmed cases. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: Norwich woman jailed after coughing in police officer’s face

Police on patrol in Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Two more people with coronavirus die at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Norfolk cases of coronavirus rise by 19

Norfolk's number of coronavirus cases has risen by 19. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘Everyone in’: Councils told to house homeless people by the weekend

Norfolk councils and charities are scrambling to house rough sleepers, after a national edict to get the homeless off the streets. Picture: Getty

NNUH prepares for coronavirus surge with 30 patients now in hospital

30 patients are now being treated for confirmed coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24