How councils are helping businesses ‘serve with confidence’

PUBLISHED: 13:05 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 03 July 2020

Leader of Breckland Council, Sam Chapman-Allen. Picture: Breckland District Council

Leader of Breckland Council, Sam Chapman-Allen. Picture: Breckland District Council

Archant

From a pint in the pub to a short back and sides, a whole range of support is on offer to ensure the hospitality sector can start serving customers from July 4.

South Norfolk, Broadland and Breckland councils have been working closely with traders and business groups to put in measures to make people feel more confident while shopping in their towns.

The aim is to encourage footfall to return to pre-Covid levels as quickly as possible and get cash in traders’ tills and back into the local economy, all while being safe.

Following on from the opening up of non-essential in June, the councils have extended their ‘Shop with Confidence’ campaign to support restaurants, pubs, cafes, hairdressers and other businesses which will be able to open up from this weekend.

Support includes a range of online training, advice and telephone consultations with experts and all the documents and checklists businesses need to open up safely.

You may also want to watch:

Shaun Vincent, leader of Broadland District Council, said: “The aim is twofold. On the one hand, we want to ensure shops and the hospitality sector re-open in a clean, safe and vibrant environment, feeling confident they have done everything possible to follow the government guidelines and keep their customers safe.

“On the other, we are keen to demonstrate to our communities that they can have the confidence to shop and eat out once again whilst social distancing.”

With more people out and about, street cleaning schedules are also being enhanced where needed to ensure towns remain clean and vibrant.

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said: “Since we began this initiative the aim has been to see footfall return to pre-Covid levels as quickly as possible and get cash in back into the local economy.

“Over the past weeks it has been good to see our market towns starting to come to life again and helping our hairdressers, bars, cafes and restaurants to open up in a safe manner as quickly as possible will encourage more people in.”

The Shop With Confidence campaign has already seen a great deal of work undertaken to ensure market towns and other shopping areas are safe.

Hand sanitising stations, extra seating, bike racks and temporary changes to parking and roads have been implemented as part of the scheme.

