Taking the biscuit? Councils spend £13,000 on tea, coffee and snacks

PUBLISHED: 16:27 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 03 February 2020

Councils across Norfolk have splurged atleast £13,000 on tea and biscuits between them. Picture: GettyImages/ Ty Konzak/ Extinction Rebellion

Councils across Norfolk have splurged atleast £13,000 on tea and biscuits between them. Picture: GettyImages/ Ty Konzak/ Extinction Rebellion

Archant

How people take their brew and what biscuit they use is something that can split families, friends and colleagues.

Councils across Norfolk have splurged atleast £13,000 on tea and biscuits between them. Picture: GettyImages/ Ty Konzak/ Extinction Rebellion. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/pong-photo9

And the dunking habits of Norfolk's councils also reveals a difference of opinion.

Councils across the county have splashed out at least £13,000 on tea and biscuits over the last two years, according to a Freedom of Information request.

The biggest spender is Broadland District Council, which spent £6,404.22 on PG Tips, Clippers Tea and Green Farm, a locally brewed coffee from Rackheath.

PG Tips also proved to be the most popular tea bag with Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Breckland Council Offices, Dereham. Picture: Ian BurtBreckland Council Offices, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

The council appears to be a firm believer of "great ideas come from great coffee" as they have chosen Nescafe as their regular cuppa.

But it said it could not reveal how much it spent on refreshments.

You may also want to watch:

Over in South Norfolk, council staff have a much wider palate as they enjoyed tea, coffee, fruit juice, biscuits, sandwiches, cakes and mince pies.

The council offices in Kings Lynn. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe council offices in Kings Lynn. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The council, which spent £3,225.17 in two years, kept it local by supplying FreshPac tea and coffee - which is slow roasted in Suffolk.

Sweet toothed members of staff also enjoy shortbreads, fruit Shrewsbury cookies and chocolate chip cookies, supplied by Chefs Larder.

Meanwhile, North Norfolk District Council spent £2,953.50 on tea, coffee and fresh orange juice.

Breckland District Council proved thrifty over their choice of snacks, spending just £284 on tea, coffee and biscuits for meetings over the last two years.

Broadland District Council Offices. Photo from Google MapsBroadland District Council Offices. Photo from Google Maps

While also providing goodies for their workers, refreshments were also provided for external meetings.

Norwich City Council, meanwhile, said it did not set aside any expenditure for food and drink at meetings.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council said it did not record the costs as they would be "negligible".

