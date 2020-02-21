Search

Advanced search

'Personal' and 'poisonous' - councillors condemn political climate amid town council row

PUBLISHED: 15:15 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 21 February 2020

District and parish councillors Ian Sherwood and Roger Atterwill have weighed in on the row at Attleborough Town Council. Picture: Archant/Breckland Council

District and parish councillors Ian Sherwood and Roger Atterwill have weighed in on the row at Attleborough Town Council. Picture: Archant/Breckland Council

Archant/Breckland Council

Two long-serving councillors say local government has become "personal" and "poisonous" after a town council became embroiled in a divisive row.

Members of the public refused to leave an Attleborough Town Council meeting which had barred the public and press. Picture: ArchantMembers of the public refused to leave an Attleborough Town Council meeting which had barred the public and press. Picture: Archant

Attleborough Town Council is this week in turmoil following a meeting on Monday evening which saw 50 protestors refuse to leave.

Members had been due to privately discuss a motion calling for Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer to be removed over accusations of bullying made by council staff.

Conservative party agent, Ian Sherwood, says divisive issues within parish councils Conservative party agent, Ian Sherwood, says divisive issues within parish councils "happen too regularly". Picture: Breckland Council

Ms Taylor "categorically denies" the allegations, while Mr Tyrer has declined to comment.

But with police forced to step in and the council chamber evacuated, the meeting was adjourned to a later date.

Protestors at an Attleborough Town Council meeting which was due to be held in private. Picture: SubmittedProtestors at an Attleborough Town Council meeting which was due to be held in private. Picture: Submitted

As a petition calls for the entire council to resign, Conservative party agent, Ian Sherwood, said the saga is representative of an unsavoury political climate.

"It is a sad place for a town council to find itself," said Mr Sherwood. "Discussions where councillors have different opinions are healthy, so long as they do not get personal.

"My grandfather was a Labour councillor, but I learned a lot from him and we never fell out. He used to say 'have your debate in the chamber, but when you walk away you should be able to shake their hand.'

"We seem to have lost the ability in this country to have a reasoned discussion. 99pc of parish councils operate without issues, but unfortunately they happen too regularly."

Taila Taylor has called on Attleborough Town Council to resign in its entirety. Picture: Archant/Breckland CouncilTaila Taylor has called on Attleborough Town Council to resign in its entirety. Picture: Archant/Breckland Council

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Councillor calls on council to resign following meeting chaos

Swanton Morley Parish Council chairman, Roger Atterwill, is concerned about the effect of Swanton Morley Parish Council chairman, Roger Atterwill, is concerned about the effect of "poisonous" social media on local politics. Picture: Breckland Council

Roger Atterwill, who has been involved in local government for more than 15 years, agrees very few councils fall into such disarray.

"I don't think the Attleborough situation is the norm," he added. "It's perfectly fine to have robust debates.

Police were forced to step in when protestors refused an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Picture: ArchantPolice were forced to step in when protestors refused an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Picture: Archant

"Some parish councils are quite gentle, where as others try to be at the forefront of change. Both are acceptable."

But Mr Atterwill, chairman of Swanton Morley Parish Council, believes the emergence of social media means local politics is a more hostile environment.

Members of the public refused to leave an Attleborough Town Council meeting which had barred the public and press. Picture: ArchantMembers of the public refused to leave an Attleborough Town Council meeting which had barred the public and press. Picture: Archant

"I started off before social media and it has certainly become more poisonous," he said. "There's no problem with increased accessibility, but people say things they wouldn't have the gall to say in person.

"I use the old adage: you can disagree without being disagreeable."

READ MORE: 'Our town is a laughing stock' - Town hits out at council following 'shambles' of a meeting

Mr Sherwood added: "Last year's local election was the first time in 20 years I've had candidates say they could not face standing due to potentially being pilloried on social media.

"Councillors just want to represent their communities, but they are easy targets these days."

Most Read

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Something needs to be done’ - will new scheme solve town’s parking problem?

David Reger, owner of Nuts 'n' Bolts in Attleborough, has given his take on the proposed changes at Queen's Square Car Park. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Man stabbed during fight involving number of men near Norwich

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh

Sold for just £1: Lucky buyer snaps up property

A room which is situated between two business in Wisbech was sold for �1 by autioneer Simon Arnes, from William H Brown. Picture: Archant/William H Brown

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

BUENDIA: Farke lays down challenge to City ace

Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia has had to settle for cameos since his quad injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pedestrian hit by motorbike on walking path

Police appealing for witnesses, after a pedestrian was hit by a motocross bike. Image: Norfolk police

Wolves v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP: Injured Byram ruled out for the season

Sam Byram suffered a hamstring injury in Norwich City's 1-0 Premier League deeat against Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tributes to ‘kind, loving man’ who died in A47 crash

Kyran Binns, who died after his van collided with a lorry on the A47 at Scarning Picture: Supplied by the Binns Family
Drive 24