'Personal' and 'poisonous' - councillors condemn political climate amid town council row

District and parish councillors Ian Sherwood and Roger Atterwill have weighed in on the row at Attleborough Town Council. Picture: Archant/Breckland Council Archant/Breckland Council

Two long-serving councillors say local government has become "personal" and "poisonous" after a town council became embroiled in a divisive row.

Members of the public refused to leave an Attleborough Town Council meeting which had barred the public and press. Picture: Archant Members of the public refused to leave an Attleborough Town Council meeting which had barred the public and press. Picture: Archant

Attleborough Town Council is this week in turmoil following a meeting on Monday evening which saw 50 protestors refuse to leave.

Members had been due to privately discuss a motion calling for Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer to be removed over accusations of bullying made by council staff.

Conservative party agent, Ian Sherwood, says divisive issues within parish councils "happen too regularly". Picture: Breckland Council Conservative party agent, Ian Sherwood, says divisive issues within parish councils "happen too regularly". Picture: Breckland Council

Ms Taylor "categorically denies" the allegations, while Mr Tyrer has declined to comment.

But with police forced to step in and the council chamber evacuated, the meeting was adjourned to a later date.

Protestors at an Attleborough Town Council meeting which was due to be held in private. Picture: Submitted Protestors at an Attleborough Town Council meeting which was due to be held in private. Picture: Submitted

As a petition calls for the entire council to resign, Conservative party agent, Ian Sherwood, said the saga is representative of an unsavoury political climate.

"It is a sad place for a town council to find itself," said Mr Sherwood. "Discussions where councillors have different opinions are healthy, so long as they do not get personal.

"My grandfather was a Labour councillor, but I learned a lot from him and we never fell out. He used to say 'have your debate in the chamber, but when you walk away you should be able to shake their hand.'

"We seem to have lost the ability in this country to have a reasoned discussion. 99pc of parish councils operate without issues, but unfortunately they happen too regularly."

Taila Taylor has called on Attleborough Town Council to resign in its entirety. Picture: Archant/Breckland Council Taila Taylor has called on Attleborough Town Council to resign in its entirety. Picture: Archant/Breckland Council

Swanton Morley Parish Council chairman, Roger Atterwill, is concerned about the effect of "poisonous" social media on local politics. Picture: Breckland Council Swanton Morley Parish Council chairman, Roger Atterwill, is concerned about the effect of "poisonous" social media on local politics. Picture: Breckland Council

Roger Atterwill, who has been involved in local government for more than 15 years, agrees very few councils fall into such disarray.

"I don't think the Attleborough situation is the norm," he added. "It's perfectly fine to have robust debates.

Police were forced to step in when protestors refused an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Picture: Archant Police were forced to step in when protestors refused an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Picture: Archant

"Some parish councils are quite gentle, where as others try to be at the forefront of change. Both are acceptable."

But Mr Atterwill, chairman of Swanton Morley Parish Council, believes the emergence of social media means local politics is a more hostile environment.

Members of the public refused to leave an Attleborough Town Council meeting which had barred the public and press. Picture: Archant Members of the public refused to leave an Attleborough Town Council meeting which had barred the public and press. Picture: Archant

"I started off before social media and it has certainly become more poisonous," he said. "There's no problem with increased accessibility, but people say things they wouldn't have the gall to say in person.

"I use the old adage: you can disagree without being disagreeable."

Mr Sherwood added: "Last year's local election was the first time in 20 years I've had candidates say they could not face standing due to potentially being pilloried on social media.

"Councillors just want to represent their communities, but they are easy targets these days."