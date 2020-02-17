Protests as councillors meet to set council tax

Councillors were met with two separate groups of protesters as they arrived to debate County Hall's next budget.

Ahead of Norfolk County Council's annual budget meeting, protesters gathered outside of County Hall to make their voices heard over two key issues.

One saw families of disabled people call for the council to reverse last year's decision to make changes to the minimum income guarantee, which reduced a weekly allowance disabled people receive.

The group unfurled a large banner in the chamber reading: "We care - do you? We need lives - like you."

Meanwhile, a year on from occupying the council chamber in 2019, activists from Extinction Rebellion also made their voices heard with banners and songs.

Around 20 members of the climate activists group gathered by the County Hall steps, handing out newspapers and fliers calling for the Northern Distributor Road Western Link project to be scrapped.

Following last year's occupation, Norfolk County Council had enlisted additional security for the meeting, which began at 10am - only to be adjourned for 20 minutes almost immediately.

This adjournment was agreed to allow group leaders to discuss how a host of proposed amendments to the budget would be debated during the course of the meeting.

More follows.

