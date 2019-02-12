Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How much will council tax increase in your area?

PUBLISHED: 14:55 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 01 March 2019

Council tax is increasing in the majority of districts in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Council tax is increasing in the majority of districts in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Only one district council in the county has decided not to increase its share of council tax for the upcoming year, as taxpayers in the rest of Norfolk will see increases of up to £8.

Broadland District Council is not increasing its share of the council tax bill for 2019/20. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBroadland District Council is not increasing its share of the council tax bill for 2019/20. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk County Council announced earlier this month to increase its share of the council tax bill by 2.99pc - adding an extra £39.51 - with £24 more a year also being added on band D properties to fund the police service.

The vast majority of district councils followed suit with Broadland Council opting not to increase its share of the bill this year.

While the district share of council tax - set at £121.14 - has remains unchanged, Broadland Council agreed to increase the band D rate for town and parish councils by 3pc, from £75.89 to £78.17, with the Broadland District special expenses rate also going up by 60p.

Taxpayers in Norwich will see a 2.99pc increase in their council tax bill for 2019/20 after Norwich City Council approved the tax hike at a meeting on Tuesday.

The increase will add £7.67 more a year to the portion of council tax bills which goes to the city council for a band D property.

The council said most homeowners in the city were in band A or band B properties and that the increase is needed to prevent cuts to services and would bring in £275,000.

In Breckland, councillors agreed to increase its share by £4.95 per year for a band D property, but some 77pc of people who live outside of a band D property will be largely unaffected by the increase.

In Great Yarmouth, councillors voted unanimously to increase council tax by £5 for a band D property at a meeting on Tuesday, February 19.

The tax hike is predicted to bring in an extra £220,400 to help the borough to make ends meet.

Great Yarmouth councillors voted unanimously to increase its council tax. Picture: James BassGreat Yarmouth councillors voted unanimously to increase its council tax. Picture: James Bass

Band D properties in West Norfolk and North Norfolk will go up by £4.50 and £4.95 respectively, while people in South Norfolk will see £5 added to their bill.

North Norfolk’s share of the bill will consist of £148.77 for the district and £58.85 for parish and town councils, a 3.4p increase compared to last year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Store in Norwich’s Royal Arcade announces it is to close

Shopping in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Berrys and Grey. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries lead the chase for Tottenham ace

Norwich City have been linked with a Tottenham youngster Maxwell Statham Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

TEAM NEWS: Todd Cantwell ruled out for Millwall clash

Todd Cantwell is out of the trip to Millwall with a quad injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Heartbroken”: Berrys and Grey owner discusses store closure

Berrys & Grey will close in March. Photo by Emily Revell

Chemical incident confirmed at Norfolk chocolate factory

Fire-fighters were called to a chemical incident at the Kinnerton factory in Fakenham, which makes chocolates. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists