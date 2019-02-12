How much will council tax increase in your area?

Council tax is increasing in the majority of districts in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Only one district council in the county has decided not to increase its share of council tax for the upcoming year, as taxpayers in the rest of Norfolk will see increases of up to £8.

Broadland District Council is not increasing its share of the council tax bill for 2019/20. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Broadland District Council is not increasing its share of the council tax bill for 2019/20. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk County Council announced earlier this month to increase its share of the council tax bill by 2.99pc - adding an extra £39.51 - with £24 more a year also being added on band D properties to fund the police service.

The vast majority of district councils followed suit with Broadland Council opting not to increase its share of the bill this year.

While the district share of council tax - set at £121.14 - has remains unchanged, Broadland Council agreed to increase the band D rate for town and parish councils by 3pc, from £75.89 to £78.17, with the Broadland District special expenses rate also going up by 60p.

Taxpayers in Norwich will see a 2.99pc increase in their council tax bill for 2019/20 after Norwich City Council approved the tax hike at a meeting on Tuesday.

The increase will add £7.67 more a year to the portion of council tax bills which goes to the city council for a band D property.

The council said most homeowners in the city were in band A or band B properties and that the increase is needed to prevent cuts to services and would bring in £275,000.

In Breckland, councillors agreed to increase its share by £4.95 per year for a band D property, but some 77pc of people who live outside of a band D property will be largely unaffected by the increase.

In Great Yarmouth, councillors voted unanimously to increase council tax by £5 for a band D property at a meeting on Tuesday, February 19.

The tax hike is predicted to bring in an extra £220,400 to help the borough to make ends meet.

Great Yarmouth councillors voted unanimously to increase its council tax. Picture: James Bass Great Yarmouth councillors voted unanimously to increase its council tax. Picture: James Bass

Band D properties in West Norfolk and North Norfolk will go up by £4.50 and £4.95 respectively, while people in South Norfolk will see £5 added to their bill.

North Norfolk’s share of the bill will consist of £148.77 for the district and £58.85 for parish and town councils, a 3.4p increase compared to last year.