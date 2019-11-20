Search

Advanced search

Councillor appointed mental health champion to promote wellbeing

PUBLISHED: 21:08 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:42 20 November 2019

A Norfolk council has appointed a mental health champion to promote residents psychological wellbeing. Photo: Getty Images

A Norfolk council has appointed a mental health champion to promote residents psychological wellbeing. Photo: Getty Images

Marjan_Apostolovic

A Norfolk council has appointed a mental health champion to promote residents' psychological wellbeing.

Lucy Shires, Liberal Democrat councillor on North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Lucy ShiresLucy Shires, Liberal Democrat councillor on North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Lucy Shires

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has voted to appoint Liberal Democrat councillor Lucy Shires as the district's member champion for mental health.

A motion was put before a meeting of the full council, on Wednesday, November 20, which outlined the council's plans to sign up to a local authority mental health challenge.

The scheme, launched in 2013, is led by the Centre for Mental Health, alongside the Mental Health Foundation, Mind, Rethink Mental Illness, the Royal College of Psychiatrists and Young Minds, and aims to "encourage and support local leadership for mental health and wellbeing".

Speaking at the meeting, Miss Shires said: "I believe now more than ever it is our responsibility to make sure we strive for positive mental health in our communities."

You may also want to watch:

The motion was proposed by Miss Shires and seconded by the Liberal Democrat councillor Wendy Fredericks, who added: "Councillor Shires and myself have worked with the officers involved in this and I believe it is a really good step forward."

The motion stated: "The wide variety of services offered and delivered by local authorities enables them to have a key role in promoting wellbeing and improving mental health in local communities and for people of all ages.

"The aim of the challenge is to encourage and support local leadership for mental health and wellbeing through the appointment of champions for mental health."

The council identified quality of life as a priority in their corporate plan, and Miss Shires said: "Signing the mental health challenge will publicly demonstrate our commitment."

She added: "Appointing member champions for mental health will acknowledge the importance of and highlight the challenges faced by people with mental health needs in our communities."

The proposal to appoint Miss Shires as mental health champion, with support from Mrs Fredericks and the health and communities manager as lead officer was voted in by the full council unanimously.

Councillors also agreed to sign up to the local authority mental health challenge, and identify how they will "proactively support the delivery of the challenge".

Most Read

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

‘I’ll be back doing the job I love’ - doorman speaks out after vicious attack

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Two sex-trafficked women rescued by police in Norwich

Two women have been taken to a place of safety suspected of being trafficked into Norwich for sex. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman who collapsed outside bar claims drink was spiked

A 23-year-old woman said she had her drink spiked at Long John's bar in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Former city brewery founder described as the ‘most appalling man’

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists