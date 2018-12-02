Search

Advanced search
Video

Read parents’ responses to consultation on future of Norfolk’s children’s centres

02 December, 2018 - 14:59
Martha Smith-Cordiner, two, daughter of councillor Mike Smith-Clare, Labour lead for children and young people, protesting against the closure of children's centres. More than 4,000 people took part in the public consultation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Martha Smith-Cordiner, two, daughter of councillor Mike Smith-Clare, Labour lead for children and young people, protesting against the closure of children's centres. More than 4,000 people took part in the public consultation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

More than 4,500 people responded to the consultation on the future of Norfolk’s children’s centres.

A “great and necessary service”. An “invaluable resource”. A “vital link between parents and the help they need”.

These are some of the ways Norfolk’s children’s centres were described in a public consultation on proposals which could see more than 80pc of them shut.

The consultation on Norfolk County Council’s plans to close all but seven of the county’s 53 children’s centres saw thousands of responses from the public – 3,340 paper responses and 1,160 online responses were collected, while 800 comments were made online which will be submitted with the results.

In the responses, the proposals were labelled as “short-sighted” and “reckless”.

Protesters against the closure of children's centres in Norfolk march through Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYProtesters against the closure of children's centres in Norfolk march through Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

READ MORE: Father who lost partner speaks out on the value of children’s centres

Many parents said their centre had provided vital support for them and their children in times of need.

One said: “My local children’s centre has been a lifeline for me, especially when my son was very small.”

Another wrote: “Having somewhere to go for support and classes on my doorstep has been a Godsend and brilliant for my baby’s development and my mental state.”

One more said: “I think I’d have gone a bit mad without them, they were a real lifeline. The thought that these wonderful centres could be taken away makes me sad and angry.”

A former Norfolk headteacher said they had seen the “enormous benefits to local families, many of whom would have struggled without support” that children’s centres provide.

Another commentator said: “Children’s centres were set up to help families in need... there are more than ever families in need.”

Norfolk County Council says the services currently offered at children’s centres could be moved out of buildings and into the community – but with the budget for them being cut from £10m to £5m, some are sceptical that the same level of support could continue.

Councillor Mike Smith-Slare, Labour lead for children and young people, at the protest at County Hall against the closure of children's centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCouncillor Mike Smith-Slare, Labour lead for children and young people, at the protest at County Hall against the closure of children's centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The authority has proposed to replace some of the services with online alternatives.

But one consultation reply said: “Someone desperately trying to escape domestic violence or having a mental health crisis is not going to engage with an online service. They need somewhere safe to go where someone will listen to them.”

During the consultation period protests were held in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Thetford by parents who have used the centres and wish to see the council drop the closure plans.

In October Jeremy Corbyn joined the fight with a visit to the North City Children’s Centre in Norwich, at which he said a Labour government would halt the closure of children’s centres.

Parents from the Action for Children Catton Grove, Fiddlewood and Mile Cross centre deliver a card to Westminster to raise awareness of the impact of cuts to children's centres. Picture: Henry WR WhiteParents from the Action for Children Catton Grove, Fiddlewood and Mile Cross centre deliver a card to Westminster to raise awareness of the impact of cuts to children's centres. Picture: Henry WR White

The council has stressed that the proposals to close the centres is one element of a wider programme to transform children’s services, which has seen millions of pounds invested.

Its children’s services committee is scheduled to discuss the findings of the consultation at its January meeting.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First warnings issued to drivers who idled engines in Norwich city centre

Norwich City Council has issued its first warnings for idling engines in the city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video WATCH: First look at BBC One’s moving Christmas trailer filmed in Cromer

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a stirring 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham

Norwich City academy products Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were prominent against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Drink-driver five times the limit is among first arrests in Christmas crackdown

Sergeant Peter Howlett, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing. Picture: IAN BURT

Vegan food stall quits Norwich Market as trading becomes ‘increasingly difficult’

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First warnings issued to drivers who idled engines in Norwich city centre

Norwich City Council has issued its first warnings for idling engines in the city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video Norfolk market town’s Yuletide Market another success

Abigail Gage, eight, meets a pumpkin friend on the Feltlikeit stall at the Stalham Yuletide Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast