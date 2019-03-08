Search

Norfolk activists help shut down Westminster in Extinction Rebellion protest

PUBLISHED: 14:45 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 07 October 2019

Extinction Rebellion campaigners from Norwich are involved in the London protests. Pic: Jamie Osborn.

Jamie Osborn

Extinction Rebellion protesters from Norfolk have helped to bring Westminster to a halt as they demand the government takes urgent action on climate change and wildlife losses.

Groups of demonstrators shut down roads around Parliament and Whitehall on Monday, with vehicles and bikes, and banners reading "tell the truth" and "No coal mines, no fracking".

Parliament Square was empty of traffic except for police vans and bicycles, while helicopters circled overhead, as protesters created roadblocks on Westminster and Lambeth Bridges, Victoria Street, Whitehall and the Mall.

The Norwich Extinction Rebellion group has occupied a site in Horse Guards Parade, along with hundreds of activists from other local groups from the East of England and the Midlands.

Among them is Jamie Osborn, a Green city councillor, who said he intends to remain at the protests for the two weeks they are due to last.

He said: "We've been in Horse Guards Parade since 8am, having camped in Hyde Park last night. There have been about 10 arrests so far, although nobody from Norwich or Norfolk yet."

But he said the police had taken away items which the protesters had taken to the campaign, including gazebos, oatmilk and art equipment, although they have since been replaced with donations from other groups. He said police had also been stopping and searching activists.

Mr Osborn said: "I'm doing this for our future. It's a last resort. But people have been protesting about this for 30 years and I want to be able to live for another 30 years.

"We need the government to declare a climate emergency and we need them to act to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2025."

The action, which follows similar protests in London in April, is due to continue for two weeks.

