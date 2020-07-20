Search

Pension activists urge women to ‘stay positive’ ahead of court appeal

PUBLISHED: 14:01 20 July 2020

WASPI Norfolk group PAIN campaign outside Tesco in Thetford. Picture by Lynn Nicholls.

WASPI Norfolk group PAIN campaign outside Tesco in Thetford. Picture by Lynn Nicholls.

Lynn Nicholls

Campaigners battling changes to the women’s state pension have spoken out ahead of a landmark appeal court case and urged tens of thousands of affected Norfolk women to “stay positive”.

Campaigners protested the rise in the women’s state pension age at a sit-down protest at Downing Street and the Department of Work and Pensions. Photo: Lynn NichollsCampaigners protested the rise in the women’s state pension age at a sit-down protest at Downing Street and the Department of Work and Pensions. Photo: Lynn Nicholls

The Broads Pension Action in Norfolk (PAIN) group have been highlighting the impact on 1950s born women of the government’s changes to the state pension age.

A hike in women’s retirement age saw those born in the 1950s waiting up to an additional six years to receive state pensions - with 3.5m women across the country thought to have lost out on payments worth up to £40,000, and 45,000 women in Norfolk alone affected, with some left penniless.

READ MORE: ‘Degrading’ - women’s pensions activists stage Downing Street protest

The state pension age for women was upped from 60 to 66 - and the activists say they were not given sufficient notice, and were left reliant on family, benefits, or forced to continue working in spite of health issues.

Norfolk Broads PAIN group leaders, pictured from left, Lynn Nicholls, Annette James, and Lorraine White. Photo: ArchantNorfolk Broads PAIN group leaders, pictured from left, Lynn Nicholls, Annette James, and Lorraine White. Photo: Archant

A landmark High Court judicial review was brought last year after two members of the Backto60 group sued the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for age and sex discrimination.

But in October, judges said there was “no direct discrimination”, which activists called “immoral”, “frustrating” and “disappointing”.

Now a fresh appeal against the decision is set to be heard by judges on Tuesday, July 21, and Wednesday, July 22, and Backto60 are seeking back payments for all the money lost by 1950s women.

And ahead of the new ruling, PAIN have created an emotional series of videos highlighting efforts by Norfolk women to raise awareness of the issue.

READ MORE: ‘A slap in the face’ - women hit back at ‘immoral’ High Court state pension age ruling

While a spokeswoman for the group said: “After five years of campaigning for our group, we are staying positive and hoping justice prevails for the 45,000 affected women in Norfolk.”

Lynn Nicholls, one of the PAIN leaders, added: “We’re hoping that because it’s been allowed to go to the appeal, that shows they’ve dug up more evidence. We’re hoping that it goes in out favour.”

Mrs Nicholls added that PAIN had organised a coach of women to attend the court hearing in London, but the trip had to be called off due to the pandemic.

“It’s not safe for us to go at the moment so we won’t risk it for our members with the way things are,” she said.

However, the hearing will now be streamed live for the public to watch proceedings safely.

“We’re going to follow along from home and try to support each other and keep positive.”

READ MORE: ‘We will not be silenced’ - Norfolk women ‘cheated’ out of state pensions set to stage Norwich protest

Most Read

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

New date announced for Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021 Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Host of complaints about speeding groups of men on river

Broad’s Beat officers have received ‘lots of complaints’ about antisocial behaviour on Norfolk’s waterways near The Rushcutters pub in Norwich.Picture: Broads Beat

Developer left ‘disappointed’ as site is vandalised for second time

Damage done to Pryde Homes construction site has left company director Mr Fox feeling disappointed. Picture: Jordan Fox

